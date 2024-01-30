1984 Dolphins Named One of Most Influential NFL Teams

Dan Marino and Mark Clayton set single-season league records while the Miami Dolphins were going 14-2 on its way to the Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins didn't end up winning the Super Bowl in the 1984 season, but they rewrote the NFL record books with their high-flying passing game and earned a place in league history.

In the process, that team became one of the most influential in NFL history, at least based on a Sports Illustrated survey of a 31-person blue-ribbon panel consisting of media members, analysts, former front office personnel and more, having each vote on more than 100 candidates.

The 1984 Dolphins came in at number 35 on SI's list of the Top 50 Most Influential Teams when the second part of the five-part series was unveiled Tuesday. One would imagine the 1972 Dolphins, authors of the only perfect season in NFL history, would find their way onto the list at some point as well.

Unlike the 1972 team, which was built around a great running game and a great defense, the 1984 Dolphins were all about Dan Marino and the passing game, with supporting roles played by Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Nat Moore along with running back Tony Nathan.

Marino set NFL single-season records that year with 5,084 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, while Clayton set a record with 18 touchdown receptions, the final three coming in a 28-21 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in the Monday night season finale — long before the league decided to end its season on the final Sunday night.

Former Miami Herald reporter and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Jason Cole wrote the accompanying analysis of the 1984 Dolphins.

“Dan Marino and Don Shula took what Joe Montana and Bill Walsh did to open up the passing game and put it on steroids," Cole wrote. "Marino’s 48 touchdown passes on the season completely reset the notion of how offense could be played, obliterating the previous high of 36 set twice in the early 1960s. Marino became a Ruthian figure and dominant in the emerging world of fantasy football. The way the Dolphins played opened up other ideas for wide-open offense such as teams embracing the run-and-shoot scheme. Marino’s statistical prowess never equated to winning titles. This was the only season that he went to a Super Bowl, and the Dolphins were thumped by the 49ers.”