2023 Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Defensive Linemen

Depth is a concern when it comes to the defensive front

The Miami Dolphins approached the offseason like a team contending for the Super Bowl. They made a big splash by trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsay and bringing in highly touted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Dolphins are looking to build off last year’s success, which saw them finish 9-8 and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, extending Miami’s playoff winless streak to 22 seasons.

To prepare fans for a highly anticipated season, we’ve decided to break down each positional group on the roster by giving an outlook for each player, awarding superlatives, and analyzing key questions.

DOLPHINS INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE OUTLOOKS

Christian Wilkins

2022 Stats: 98 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 15 pressures

2023 Outlook: Wilkins is entering a pivotal season in 2023. He’s hoping to play well enough that the Dolphins reward him with a long-term extension in the neighborhood of other defensive tackle contracts given out this offseason.

Wilkins is one of the NFL’s best run defenders at his position, and there’s no doubt he’s a valuable member of the Dolphins defense. With that said, his pass-rush production does not match his run-defending skill set.

If he wants to give the Dolphins no choice to extend him, he’ll have to improve his ability to get after the passer.

Zach Sieler

2022 Stats: 70 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 16 pressures

2023 Outlook: Sieler sat out offseason practice (though he was present) because he wants a new deal. He’s gone from a waiver wire pick-up to one of Miami’s most consistent defensive linemen.

Sieler doesn’t have the same pedigree and likely isn’t asking for the same amount of money as Wilkins. Considering that, Sieler already has earned a new deal with his play on the field. He’s a stalwart run defender who does enough rushing the passer to stay on the field on third down.

Assuming Sieler maintains his same level of play, the Dolphins should lock him up.

Raekwon Davis

2022 Stats: 33 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 4 quarterback pressures

2023 Outlook: Davis is another interior defensive lineman looking for a new contract. His deal expires after the season, and he did not have a fifth-year option as a second-round pick.

Davis’ career has been up and down, but the nose tackle position is important in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme. If Davis plays well this season, the Dolphins should consider giving him a new deal.

Jaylen Twyman

2022 Stats (Vikings): Did Not Play

2023 Outlook: Twyman split time last season between the Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings practice squads. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and profiles as an interior penetrator with some pass-rush upside.

Twyman has a shot at making the roster as a backup for Sieler or Wilkins if he can make enough splash plays with his speed during camp.

Josiah Bronson

2022 Stats: Played in one game last season

2023 Outlook: Like Twyman, Bronson will have to compete for a backup spot behind Wilkins and Sieler. He spent last season with the Dolphins, so he might have a leg up on some of the newcomers.

Brandon Pili

2022 Stats (college): 25 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defended

2023 Outlook: Pili is a UDFA from USC with a legitimate path to making the 53-man roster. The Dolphins have no veteran backup at nose guard for Davis after John Jenkins left in the offseason to sign with the Raiders.

Pili’s 6-foot-3, 316-pound frame is enough to anchor the middle of Miami’s defensive line when Davis needs a break. If Pili has a strong camp, there’s a solid shot he finds his way onto the final roster.

Anthony Montalvo

2022 Stats (college): 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defended

2023 Outlook: Montalvo likely will compete for the spots behind Wilkins and Sieler. His 6-foot-2, 284-pound frame isn’t big enough to play nose tackle.

Montalvo’s college numbers from UCF aren’t inspiring, but the bar isn’t particularly high, given his competition is unproven players like Twyman and Bronson.

dDOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINE SUPERLATIVES

Best Run Defender: Christian Wilkins

Best Pass Rusher: Zach Sieler

Most Strength: Christian Wilkins

Most Consistent: Zach Sieler

MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR DOLPHINS DL

Should the Dolphins extend Wilkins?

The simple answer is yes. It’s always a strong team-building process to re-sign young players who have become solid starters in your system. Wilkins is exactly that for the Dolphins, and he’s earned a new deal already.

The question is, what does that deal look like? Dexter Lawrence and Jeffery Simmons — defensive tackles also from the 2019 draft — received extensions this offseason. Lawrence’s deal will pay him $21.8 million annually, and Simmons’ deal will pay him $23.5 million annually.

Those numbers rank fourth and second, respectively, among defensive tackles, according to Spotrac. If Wilkins wants a top-of-the-market contract, that’s what the Dolphins are looking at.

Wilkins is an above-average starter who has made his impact against the run the past two seasons. He led all defensive tackles in tackles (98), run stops (55) and run stop win rate. Additionally, he finished second among defensive tackles in tackles for loss, trailing only Chris Jones and Daron Payne.

The issue is run defending — while valuable — is not enough to merit a contract like the ones Simmons and Lawrence received this offseason. Wilkins needs to do more as a pass rusher this season if he wants to earn top-five AAV at his position.

Sacks are not the end-all-be-all for defensive line evaluation, but players looking to lead their position group in AAV need to hit certain thresholds. Wilkins has 11.5 sacks (3.5 last season) in his entire career.

Lawrence and Simmons had 7.5 just last season. For their careers, they have 16.5 and 21 sacks, respectively. Wilkins isn’t in the same league as them regarding the most important part of playing defense — affecting the quarterback.

Funny enough, Miami’s division rival, the Buffalo Bills, recently re-signed defensive tackle Ed Oliver (also drafted in 2019) to a four-year, $68 million deal. That works out to a $17 million AAV, which is a much better number for the Dolphins to pay Wilkins.

Wilkins can shut down this narrative with a strong season rushing the passer. If he can prove he’s a dynamic pass-rush threat, it would make sense to consider paying him more than $20 million AAV on his next deal.