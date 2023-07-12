2023 Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

The Dolphins have one of the best starting tandems with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but the big question is who steps up as the third option

The Miami Dolphins approached the offseason like a team contending for the Super Bowl. They made a big splash by trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsay and bringing in highly touted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Dolphins are looking to build off last year’s success, which saw them finish 9-8 and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, extending Miami’s playoff winless streak to 22 seasons.

To prepare fans for a highly anticipated season, we’ve decided to break down each positional group on the roster by giving an outlook for each player, awarding superlatives, and analyzing key questions.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER OUTLOOKS

Tyreek Hill

2022 Stats: 119 receptions, 1,710 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns, 14.1 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Hill broke the Dolphins’ single-season receptions and yards records last year and was named team MVP.

He’ll be the centerpiece of Miami’s offense again in 2023 and could be one of the preseason candidates for Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Jaylen Waddle

2022 Stats: 75 receptions, 1,356 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 18.1 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Like Hill, Waddle’s role in 2023 is solidified. He’s the 1B to Hill’s 1A in Miami’s pass-happy offense. Last season, Waddle took the next step, going from a short-yardage reception machine to a downfield threat.

This year, Waddle really only has one area left to improve — his hands. He was tied for seventh in the NFL in drops. If he cleans that up, he’ll be well on his way to elite status.

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

2022 Stats: 12 receptions, 136 receiving yards, 11.3 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Wilson had a disappointing 2022 season. The Dolphins signed him to a three-year, $22.05 million contract last offseason, though that was before they acquired Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, and clearly the plan changed for Wilson once Hill was in the building.

The Dolphins wanted to trade Wilson this offseason but couldn’t find a willing partner because of his contract (specifically his $5 million guarantee). Given that information, Wilson might be fighting for a roster spot during training camp.

He’ll have to prove he’s a better pure slot option than free agent acquisition Braxton Berrios if he wants to see consistent playing time in 2023.

Braxton Berrios

2022 Stats (New York Jets): 18 receptions, 145 receiving yards, 8.1 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: The Dolphins signed Berrios this offseason on a one-year, $3.5 million deal from the New York Jets.

Berrios brings two valuable traits to the Dolphins. He’s an experienced, polished slot receiver and he’s an All-Pro returner. Those are two things the Dolphins need this season, giving Berrios a chance to be Miami’s WR3 out of camp.

He’ll have to fend off Wilson in the slot, but his special teams ability should get him a roster spot regardless.

Robbie Chosen

2022 Stats (Cardinals/Panthers): 20 receptions, 282 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 14.1 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Chosen was a late offseason signing by the Dolphins after a rough 2022 season. Chosen is likely insurance in case Hill or Waddle miss games.

Miami’s offense is constructed off the space created by Hill and Waddle’s speed. Defenses have to respect their downfield prowess, which opens up a lot of space in the intermediate area of the field.

Chosen was one of the few receivers left on the market with comparable speed to Hill and Waddle. He profiles as an outside, vertical threat capable of generating big plays.

Erik Ezukanma

2022 Stats: 1 reception, 3 passing yards, 3 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Ezukanma spent most of last season on the bench after a solid preseason generated some hype among the fan base.

Ezukanma’s role for this season is hard to decipher. Based on his college film, Ezukanma is the only Dolphins receiver who profiles as a prototype outside wide receiver. He’s got the size (6-3) and contested catch ability to be a threat downfield and in the red zone.

His best chance to get on the field this season likely comes from manufactured touches. He’s a big-play threat with the ball in his hands, but he’ll have to climb over Berrios and Wilson, who have similar strengths.

River Cracraft

2022 Stats: 9 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 11.3 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Cracraft is a classic back end of the depth chart receiver. He plays special teams well, has familiarity with the coaching staff and produces well enough in limited receiving opportunities.

With a strong camp, Cracraft could compete with Berrios and Wilson in the slot, but it’s more likely he assumes the same role he had last season if he makes the team.

Braylon Sanders

2022 Stats: 2 receptions, 17 receiving yards, 8.5 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Sanders saw three games of action last season after an impressive training camp landed him on the team’s practice squad.

Given the Dolphins' depth at receiver, Sanders probably will be on the outside looking in again this season.

Freddie Swain

2022 Stats (Broncos/Dolphins): 4 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 18.5 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Swain played in just one game with the Dolphins last season and hasn’t done much at his previous stops. He’ll likely have to earn a roster spot through special teams.

Daewood Davis

2022 Stats (college): 63 catches, 872 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns, 13.8 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Davis is one of two UDFA wide receivers the Dolphins brought in this offseason. It’d be a huge surprise for him to make the roster, but a strong camp could land him on the practice squad.

Chris Coleman

2022 Stats (college): 58 receptions, 912 receiving yards, 5 receiving yards, 15.7 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Coleman’s college numbers show a little bit of promise, but like Davis, Coleman is on the outside looking in Miami's roster.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER SUPERLATIVES

Fastest: Tyreek Hill

Best Route Runner: Tyreek Hill

Most Versatile: Jaylen Waddle

Best Hands: Tyreek Hill

Return Ability: Braxton Berrios

MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR DOLPHINS WRs

Can the Dolphins Find a Viable Third Option?

The Dolphins have arguably the NFL’s best receiving duo with Hill and Waddle. Hill set franchise records last season, and Waddle followed up his record-setting rookie season with 1,356 yards on 75 catches.

Hill and Waddle are more than good enough to carry an above-average passing offense. Last season, they accounted for 52 percent of the team’s catches, and the Dolphins averaged the fourth-most passing yards per game.

Still, it would be nice to diversify the passing game and have some insurance if Waddle and Hill were to get injured. Trent Sherfield and Mike Gesicki (he was effectively a WR) each accounted for 10 percent of the Dolphins’ receptions last season, and they signed elsewhere this offseason.

Miami is hoping some combination of Berrios, Wilson and Chosen are enough insurance to replace Sherfield and Gesicki while supporting Hill and Waddle.

Those three players have had successful seasons in the past, but none of them had a strong year in 2022. Wilson got passed over by Sherfield; Chosen didn’t catch on with the Panthers or Cardinals; and Berrios followed up his best receiving season (431 yards in 2021) with the worst since his rookie season.

At the end of the day, the Dolphins will be fine if Hill and Waddle stay healthy. However, the NFL is unpredictable, and just one of them going down would result in a much worse player getting significant reps.

One of Berrios, Wilson or Chosen having a strong camp would be an underrated improvement for this coming season.