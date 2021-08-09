Breaking Down the First Dolphins Chart

The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of 2021 ahead of their preseason opener at Chicago

The Miami Dolphins are opening their preseason schedule this week — against the Chicago Bears on Saturday — and that means the arrival of the first depth chart of the year.

Head coaches throughout the league will tell you time and time again that the first depth chart doesn't mean anything, but it does provide some kind of snapshot as to how things stand at this stage of training camp.

This is what the Dolphins' first depth chart looks like:

The two things that stand out if we're going to look at the first team are Albert Wilson as the first slot receiver and Jason McCourty as the safety opposite Eric Rowe.

Wilson being listed ahead of Waddle certainly could be construed as a rookie having to pay his dues, but then fellow rookie Liam Eichenberg is listed as a starter on this opening depth chart.

It's also noteworthy that Eichenberg is listed as the left guard. That's where he's been practicing lately, though Dolphins coaches insist they want to look at him at different spots.

With McCourty, it's interesting that he's listed at safety given that he's lined up at cornerback quite a bit in recent days.

Here's what else stood out from this first Dolphins depth chart of 2021:

• The second-team backup tackles are Jonathan Hubbard and Adam Pankey, ahead of rookie seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman.

• Veteran Jermaine Eluemunor is listed as a guard, emphasizing the notion that the Dolphins could be in the market for a veteran tackle as we detailed earlier Monday.

• At tight end, it's certainly interesting to see Adam Shaheen listed on the second team behind Mike Gesicki and ahead of Durham Smythe. Cethan Carter is fourth, ahead of rookie Hunter Long, who was carted off the field Sunday.

• At running back, it's worth noting that rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks is listed sixth among the six players, an indication he's got some work to do to make the 53-man roster.

• It's also interesting to see Mack Hollins listed as a second-team wide receiver, which would appear to make him almost a lock for the 53-man roster given his special teams contributions.

• On defense, so much for this idea that Christian Wilkins has been demoted, although he and Zach Sieler both should get a lot of snaps no matter who ends up starting.

• Jaelan Phillips being listed as a third-team player has to be a reflection of him missing a week of practice because we can assure you he's not going to be a third-teamer once the season starts.

• Feel-good story Shaquem Griffin being listed on the fourth team would not seem to bode well for his chances of making the 53-man roster, even though he's still got time to move up.

• Among the specialists, what stood out clearly was Jakeem Grant being ahead of Waddle as the kickoff and punt returner, but maybe the best sign for Grant and his quest to stay on the 53-man roster was the fact he was listed second at wide receiver .