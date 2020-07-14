Dolphins Position Preview: Linebackers

With the start of training camp on the horizon, let's break down the linebackers by examining the 2019 performance, the offseason changes on the roster and what to expect this summer.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Jerome Baker, Vince Biegel, James Crawford, Sam Eguavoen, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Trent Harris, Kylan Johnson, Raekwon McMillan, Calvin Munson, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Van Ginkel, Kyle Van Noy

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Vince Biegel was tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent (March 14) ... Mike Hull was released (March 18) ... Kamu Grugier-Hill (Philadelphia) and Kyle Van Noy (New England) were signed as unrestricted free agents (March 21) ... Elandon Roberts was signed as an unrestricted free agent (March 24) ... Biegel was re-signed as a restricted free agent (April 6) ... Jamal Davis II was waived (April 18) ... Trent Harris was re-signed as an exclusive-rights free agent (April 22) ... Terrill Hanks was waived (April 26) ... Kylan Johnson was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent (April 29)

KEY 2019 STATS: Rushing average allowed 4.5 yards per carry (22nd in NFL); sack percentage per pass attempt 4.22% (32nd in NFL); Jerome Baker 126 total tackles; Vince Biegel 7 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits; Sam Eguavoen 7 tackles for loss; Raekwon McMillan 72 total tackles

2019 RECAP: As we mentioned when discussing the defensive line, it's important to remember the team employs three down linemen more often than not and players listed as defensive ends oftentimes line up as outside linebackers. That said, the Dolphins linebackers were like the rest of the defense in 2019, in that there were some bright moments but clearly not enough of them. After he had an impressive summer that seemed to foreshadown a banner year, Jerome Baker did lead the team in tackles but didn't make nearly as many big plays as expected or hoped. Raekwon McMillan really came on in the second half of the season, and newcomers Vince Biegel, Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel all had their moments. The way Van Ginkel finished his rookie season after arriving as a fifth-round pick from Wisconsin really was encouraging.



THE TOP SUMMER STORYLINES: The Dolphins have three veteran newcomers on the roster and figuring out a rotation will be a key component of training camp. Former Patriots starter Kyle Van Noy figures to be a full-time player on defense, and Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts each should push for a starting job as well. The Dolphins have a lot of young players to evaluate in terms of roles and there should be interesting battles for roster spots.

PROJECTED OPENING-DAY STARTERS: As we did with the defensive line, we have to look at the two different scenarios, the one with the 4-3 alignment and the one with the 3-4. If we start with the typical four-man front, the best guess as to the three starting linebackers would be Van Noy and Baker outside, with McMillan (or Roberts) in the middle. In a 3-4 look, then it figures that Van Noy and either Biegel or Van Ginkel would start outside with Baker and Roberts or McMillan inside. If we have to pick, let's go with McMillan under both scenarios and Van Ginkel starting outside in the 3-4 look based on how he finished last season.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.