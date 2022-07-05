Chris Grier's Younger Brother Makes History

Mike Grier became the first black GM in the NHL when the San Jose Sharks hired him

The fireworks didn’t quite end in the NHL on July 4.

Not in San Jose, specifically, which had one last illumination remaining when the Sharks announced they hired Mike Grier to be their general manager. Grier, who is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, is the first black GM in the history of the NHL.

In a statement released by the Dolphins, Chris Grier said: “I am incredibly happy and proud of Mike. The San Jose Sharks organization is getting a man of high character and integrity. He has always been respected on and off the ice by his peers. Mike will bring his work ethic and passion every day to the job.

“Mike understands the game with intelligence, experience and knowledge to succeed as a G.M. Our parents deserve all the credit for how they raised us. We were. Very fortunate to be able to observe and learn from our father, Bobby, while growing up. Congratulations to Mike and the San Jose Sharks on a great hire!”

Bobby Grier is the father of Chris and Mike. Bobby is a longtime NFL scout and executive who spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and 16 with the Houston Texans. After Chris became the Miami Dolphins’ general manager in 2016, Bobby joined the Dolphins in a consulting role in 2017.

The Grier brothers are believed to be the first set of brothers to be GMs in two different sports.

Born in Detroit, Mich., the brothers found footing in separate sports.

Mike gravitated toward the ice, Chris to the football field.

Chris, 52, played football for two years at the University of Amherst before spending his final two years there as an undergraduate assistant.

Mike Grier USA Today

Mike, 47, played at Saint Sebastian’s school, a private high school in Needham, Mass., before attending Boston University. He went on to play 14 seasons in the NHL with four teams – the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, and Sharks – from 1996 through 2011.

He played in 1,060 games, scoring 162 goals with 221 assists.

Most recently, Mike had been on Chris Drury’s staff with the New York Rangers and a hockey operations advisor.

Mike has his work cut out for him since the Sharks have not made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and the NHL Draft begins on July 7.

