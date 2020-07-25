AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Could Rosen Become Quarantine QB?

Alain Poupart

Since the end of the 2019 season — and certainly since the 2020 NFL draft — there's been a lot of speculation as to what the Miami Dolphins will do with quarterback Josh Rosen.

An intriguing possibility would be making him a "quarantine quarterback," and he would stay away from the rest of the team to ensure his availability in the unfortunate event the starting quarterback and his backup both tested positive for COVID-19 and became unable to play.

The idea was brought up by Pro Football Talk, which referenced a comment made by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on the podcast of former NFL defensive end Chris Long.

The idea would be to quarantine a quarterback not too involved in game preparation but capable enough to get in the lineup and win a game.

That's where Rosen comes in.

Days before the start of training camp and three weeks before practices actually begin, there's still some uncertainty as to the Dolphins' starting quarterback, though it's a good guess to suggest veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the first snaps in the season opener against New England.

The thought, though, is that rookie Tua Tagovailoa will take over when he shows he's ready from both a physical and mental standpoint because he's clearly the future of the Dolphins at quarterback.

If Fitzpatrick indeed is the starter at first with no plans to play Tua, it still would make sense for him to be around the team throughout the week to help his development.

Once Tua takes over, logic says that Fitzpatrick would be a great help for him in terms of his game-week preparation.

So in either case Rosen makes sense as the quarantine quarterback if the Dolphins decide to go that route.

It's pretty clear that Rosen's role with the Dolphins moving forward will be limited to that of a backup because Tua otherwise wouldn't have been drafted with the fifth overall selection.

Given the uncertainty of the 2020 because of the coronavirus, it makes little sense for the Dolphins to just dump Rosen or actively look to trade him — unless they get a great offer, which isn't likely given the numbers he put up in his first two NFL seasons.

So keeping him as a third quarterback is what makes the most sense at this point, and Rosen as the quarantine QB certainly is a logical ending point.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Number 50 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 50 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

All Systems Are Go for Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL will open training camp as scheduled next week after the NFLPA approved a deal addressing coronavirus-related issues

Alain Poupart

Breaking Down the Dolphins' Madden Ratings

The Madden video game ratings always draw a lot of attention, and the numbers involving the Miami Dolphins this year included some surprises

Alain Poupart

Number 51 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 51 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins make a roster move ... though there's more to it

Alain Poupart

Ranking the Dolphins Draft Picks in Terms of Likely 2020 Impact

With the Miami Dolphins 2020 draft class now all under contract, we examine the 11 picks to see how quickly they should be able to make an impact

Alain Poupart

Tua Talks: 'I'd Say I'm Ready to Go'

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa excited before his first NFL training camp

Alain Poupart

Number 52 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 52 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Zimmer News a Painful Reminder for Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly are set to give a contract extension to Head Coach Mike Zimmer, who once upon a time was a candidate for the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

Albert Flasher

Dolphins Complete Draft Pick Signings

The Miami Dolphins reportedly agreed to terms with second-round selection Robert Hunt, who had been their last remaining unsigned draft pick

Alain Poupart