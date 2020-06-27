AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Kiick's Daughter Finds Way to Honor Him

Alain Poupart

Former Dolphins running back Jim Kiick died June 20, and his daughter Allie has come up with the perfect way to honor the memory of her father.

Allie Kiick, a professional tennis player on the International Tennis Federation circuit, has started a fundraising campaign on Facebook for research on concussions and CTE.

The fundraising campaign began Friday and already has surpassed the initial goal of $5,021 — with the "21" an homage to Kiick's jersey number with the Dolphins — with a total of $6,475 as of mid-afternoon Saturday. The new goal is $21,000 with 26 days left in the campaign for the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation's mission, according to Allie Kiick, is to support athletes, veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE; achieve smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation; and toeEnd CTE through prevention and research.

To that end, Allie said her father's brain was donated to the foundation for research.

"My dad always wanted to help others, he had the biggest heart in the world, so we know he would’ve wanted to play a part in finding a cure for CTE.... now he will," Allie wrote on Facebook. "He will one day be a part of history.

"The night before my dad passed away, I sat with my mom on my bed and she asked me what I wanted to do for my birthday (June 30th). I told her I wanted my family to go over to my dads facility so we could all sing happy birthday. I haven’t been able to spend a birthday with my dad nor my family because I’m usually overseas playing tennis, so I’ve decided I wanted to think about the best way I could honor my dad."

Allie Kiick indicated in an emotional social media post shortly before her father's death that he had been afflicted with Alzheimer's, a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions.

Jim Kiick died at the age of 73.

RELATED: Paying tribute to former Dolphins running back Jim Kiick

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals should be a much-improved team when they come to Hard Rock Stadium in December for a potential Joe Burrow-Tua Tagovailoa matchup

Alain Poupart

Number 78 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 78 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Giving Steven Parker His Proper Due

Miami Dolphins safety Steven Parker is among the many unknown commodities on the roster, and one Sports Illustrated write called him the most underrated player on the team

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 79 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 79 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Kelly k

The Latest Tua Tales

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa continues to stay in the news, from his continuing recovery to his shout-out to a pop star to his social media advice

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Pledges More Money to His Anti-Racism Organization

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will provide $13 million over the next four years to his RISE organization

Alain Poupart

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets in consecutive games in November thanks to a rare scheduling quirk

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Perry Left His Mark on Navy Football

Miami Dolphins rookie Malcolm Perry left a lasting impression at Navy as a player and a leader

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 80 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 80 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Kelly k

Breida's Thoughts on the Trade, His Speed and His New Team

Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida is excited to get going with his new team and thinks his Super Bowl experience will be beneficial

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz