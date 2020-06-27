Kiick's Daughter Finds Way to Honor Him

Former Dolphins running back Jim Kiick died June 20, and his daughter Allie has come up with the perfect way to honor the memory of her father.

Allie Kiick, a professional tennis player on the International Tennis Federation circuit, has started a fundraising campaign on Facebook for research on concussions and CTE.

The fundraising campaign began Friday and already has surpassed the initial goal of $5,021 — with the "21" an homage to Kiick's jersey number with the Dolphins — with a total of $6,475 as of mid-afternoon Saturday. The new goal is $21,000 with 26 days left in the campaign for the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation's mission, according to Allie Kiick, is to support athletes, veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE; achieve smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation; and toeEnd CTE through prevention and research.

To that end, Allie said her father's brain was donated to the foundation for research.

"My dad always wanted to help others, he had the biggest heart in the world, so we know he would’ve wanted to play a part in finding a cure for CTE.... now he will," Allie wrote on Facebook. "He will one day be a part of history.

"The night before my dad passed away, I sat with my mom on my bed and she asked me what I wanted to do for my birthday (June 30th). I told her I wanted my family to go over to my dads facility so we could all sing happy birthday. I haven’t been able to spend a birthday with my dad nor my family because I’m usually overseas playing tennis, so I’ve decided I wanted to think about the best way I could honor my dad."

Allie Kiick indicated in an emotional social media post shortly before her father's death that he had been afflicted with Alzheimer's, a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions.

Jim Kiick died at the age of 73.

