Davon Godchaux didn't quite reach his goal Saturday, but he came awfully close.

The Dolphins defensive tackle was hoping to bike 40 miles, though as he posted on Twitter the ride covered 37.95 mile. Godchaux was on his bike for more than 3 hours.

With NFL facilities shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, players are doing whatever they can to stay in shape so they can hit the ground running when football practices resume.

For Godchaux, that means biking.

Based on Godchaux's Twitter feed, he's been biking since late March. There are more than a dozen posts showing Godchaux's work, with rides ranging from an hour to more than 3 hours, as the one Saturday. He rides a mountain bike, telling a follower it's because they're harder to ride.

Godchaux also has been posting videos of himself doing leg work at his home.

The 2017 fifth-round pick is heading into an important season, as it will be the last on his rookie contract.

Godchaux has become an important member of the Dolphins defense and he was the only player on the team to start all 16 games in 2019.

He set career highs last year in both tackles (75) and sacks (2).

Before he started on his biking venture, Godchaux made it a point to pledge 5,000 meals for at-risk youth in both Miami and his hometown of Plaquemine, Louisiana.

Godchaux immensely enjoyed the 2020 NFL draft, as he watched his alma mater LSU tied the record for most players taken in a seven-round draft with 14. One of those, long-snapper Blake Ferguson, is now his teammate in Miami after the Dolphins selected him in the sixth round.

For good measure, Godchaux also saw Plaquemine High School teammate Kevin Dotson get selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alain Poupart has covered the Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.