AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Godchaux Hits the Road

Alain Poupart

Davon Godchaux didn't quite reach his goal Saturday, but he came awfully close.

The Dolphins defensive tackle was hoping to bike 40 miles, though as he posted on Twitter the ride covered 37.95 mile. Godchaux was on his bike for more than 3 hours.

With NFL facilities shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, players are doing whatever they can to stay in shape so they can hit the ground running when football practices resume.

For Godchaux, that means biking.

Based on Godchaux's Twitter feed, he's been biking since late March. There are more than a dozen posts showing Godchaux's work, with rides ranging from an hour to more than 3 hours, as the one Saturday. He rides a mountain bike, telling a follower it's because they're harder to ride.

Godchaux also has been posting videos of himself doing leg work at his home.

The 2017 fifth-round pick is heading into an important season, as it will be the last on his rookie contract.

Godchaux has become an important member of the Dolphins defense and he was the only player on the team to start all 16 games in 2019.

He set career highs last year in both tackles (75) and sacks (2).

Before he started on his biking venture, Godchaux made it a point to pledge 5,000 meals for at-risk youth in both Miami and his hometown of Plaquemine, Louisiana.

Godchaux immensely enjoyed the 2020 NFL draft, as he watched his alma mater LSU tied the record for most players taken in a seven-round draft with 14. One of those, long-snapper Blake Ferguson, is now his teammate in Miami after the Dolphins selected him in the sixth round.

For good measure, Godchaux also saw Plaquemine High School teammate Kevin Dotson get selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

-------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three concerns about the Dolphins draft

The Miami Dolphins earned mostly positive reviews for the 2020 draft after selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and 10 other prospects, but as is always the case there was room for some second-guessing

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins reap benefits of Tunsil trade with more to come

The Miami Dolphins again will be major players in the 2021 NFL draft as a result of the Laremy Tunsil, which already has brought them top cornerback prospect Noah Igbinoghene

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins rookie Jones and his special relationship with a young cancer patient

Miami Dolphins draft pick Brandon Jones lost his father to cancer when he was a kid, and now he's developed a special relationship with a young cancer patient in Texas

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins' potential draft steal

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver was the last of five defensive players taken by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft, but he's the one expected to make the quickest impact

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins trade defensive end Charles Harris

The Dolphins are trading defensive end Charles Harris to Atlanta, one day after they waived fellow former first-round pick Taco Charlton

Alain Poupart

by

Scotsmen3913

Dolphins Draft Live Blog

The Miami Dolphins will remain one of the busiest teams on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft and we'll be offering updates and analysis of all the developments

Alain Poupart

by

SI Draft Tracker

Tua Tagovailoa and the oddsmakers' projections

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to become the Dolphins' franchise quarterback and oddsmakers have set their projections for his yards and touchdowns in 2020

Alain Poupart

Where the Dolphins stand in the SI Power Rankings

The Miami Dolphins have added Tua Tagovailoa, Byron Jones, Matt Breida and many others this offseason, but that doesn't mean the national expectations are higher

Alain Poupart

by

JohnD1

Dolphins waive former first-round pick Charlton

Defensive end Taco Charlton got off to a great start after joining the Miami Dolphins last September, but the former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick now has been released

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and the Alabama connection

The Miami Dolphins have selected University of Alabama players Tua Tagovailoa and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round two of the past three years and maybe it's not just a coincidence

Alain Poupart