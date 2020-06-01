AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins Deliver with Food Relief Program

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins began their Food Relief Program at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, and Head Coach Brian Flores, General Manager Chris Grier and Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel all were on hand to help out.

Under the program, which was announced last week, the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation will provide 1,000 meals every day for at least the next year.

The donations will take place at Hard Rock Stadium every weekday and will be done through local restaurants and churches on weekends.

“Leadership is about service," Flores said. "To have a platform and an opportunity to serve the community, to serve players, coaches, my family, the children of South Florida and everywhere, I don’t take that lightly.

“There’s leaders everywhere — in our home, our schools, whether it’s teachers, whether it's parents, coaches, if we can all take an opportunity to serve and doing so we will bring people together and ultimately will create some change. What we’re doing in helping to feed families of South Florida is incredible. I’m honored to be a part of that.”

The Dolphins will invest $2 million in the project and will work to raise an additional $1 million by matching all dollars raised by the South Florida community and Dolphins fans worldwide, for a potential total funding of $4 million.

Said Garfinkel: “Steve (Ross) said to me, ‘Tom, race relations in this country are not good right now. Unemployment is at an all-time high. Now is the time to help people. Let’s put together a program to try to help those who need food in our own backyard in Miami Gardens.’”

After Flores addressed the killing of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a while police officer in Minneapolis last week, Garkfinkel said he felt the need to talk about the issue of race relations — particularly videos of violence against African-Americans.

"What we’re looking at is completely unacceptable," Garfinkel said. "We need love and empathy and compassion. It's how we’re going to get through this until we get to a place where we have equality, and concepts like justice and truth are equal for everybody. That’s what we're working toward and that's what everybody who's a reasonable person wants. That's one of the reasons we're here. All those videos did was show us what’s been happening for a long time.

“It’s time for change. It's been time for change for a long time.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Zach Thomas the Hall of Fame's Biggest Snub?

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas became a Hall of Fame finalist this year, but there's strong sentiment his bust should be in Canton already

Alain Poupart

by

winthrop264

Ferguson Family Training Helping Dolphins Rookie

Miami Dolphins rookie snapper Blake Ferguson has the perfect training partner and mentor

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East Defensive Line Situations

The Miami Dolphins made several key additions on their defensive line in the offseason, so where does that leave them at the position compared to the other AFC East teams

Alain Poupart

The Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

Brian Flores' powerful statement stood out among the biggest developments involving the Miami Dolphins this week

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins' first opponent of the 2020 season will be the new-look, no-Tom Brady New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

Parker not Playing Around

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is doing what he needs to do to build on his breakthrough 2019 performance

Alain Poupart

Who is the Dolphins' Most Underrated Player?

Pro Football Focus selected one player as the most underrated for each team, and the choice for the Miami Dolphins was one of their many newcomers

Alain Poupart

Dolphins on the Comeback Trail

The Miami Dolphins should get big contributions from their free agent newcomers and draft picks, but players like Xavien Howard and Preston Williams also could have big impacts when they return from injuries

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Van Noy Starting Over in Miami

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy is ready to help his new team establish its own identity

Alain Poupart

Is Tua Starting the Opener a 'Foregone Conclusion'?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to be the subject of much debate when it comes to his playing status for the 2020 season

Alain Poupart

by

jackmsithd