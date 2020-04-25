AllDolphins
The Dolphins' first of two seventh-round selections was spent on Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, but let's point out right away Perry is expected to be a wide receiver in the NFL.

Perry started 13 games last season and finished second in the country in rushing yards with 2,017 yards in Navy's run-oriented offense.

Interestingly, both of Perry's parents served in the Army but he chose to attend the Naval Prep Academy.

Perry clearly is a good athlete, even though he's not necessarily that fast, though he's a bit undersized at 5 feet 9. He ran a 4.63 at the 2020 scouting combine.

He does have some experience as a slot back, having spent some of the 2018 season at that position.

Of course, Perry could give the Dolphins the option of using him at quarterback in certain instances, given his rushing ability and the fact he's thrown passes.

This was the analysis of Perry on his NFL.com combine page:

"When a prospect starts off with traits like tough, smart and highly competitive, they are off to a very good start with important intangibles. While Perry checks those boxes, he's undersized, moving to a new position, and lacks explosive twitch as a route-runner to uncover in short spaces. With play-callers becoming more creative, Perry's production in option packages could open a lane for him as offenses love to create additional game-planning duties for defensive coordinators."

