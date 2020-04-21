AllDolphins
Dolphins Position Draft Preview: Tight end

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the tight end position for the Dolphins and how they stand heading into the draft. Are they completely set at tight end? Could they use more depth at the position? If so, how early?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: Mike Gesicki (starter), Durham Smythe, Michael Roberts, Chris Myarick

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Signed Roberts as a free agent (Feb. 19)

2020 DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS: Clive Walford (remains unsigned)

THE BREAKDOWN: One of the most encouraging developments in the latter part of the 2019 season was the emergence of Gesicki, who built a nice rapport with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. After not catching a touchdown pass in his first NFL games, Gesicki had five TD receptions in the final six games, including two against the Cincinnati Bengals and, of course, the game-winner in the finale at New England.

Smythe was in that same 2018 draft class as Gesicki and he started 14 games in 2019 as Miami usually opened in two-tight end sets. Smythe, though, hasn't been much of a factor in the passing game so far in the NFL.

The X factor at tight end for the Dolphins is Roberts, who sat out last season with injuries but had three touchdowns in eight games with the Detroit Lions in 2018. Myarick spent last season on the practice squad as a rookie.

DRAFT OUTLOOK: The Dolphins could touch on just about every position in the draft if they were inclined given that they have a whopping 14 picks, but the reality is tight end would have to rank near the bottom when it comes to the team needs.

There's no tight end prospect considered a likely first-round pick, though Cole Kmet from Notre Dame, Adam Trautman from Dayton and perhaps Hunter Bryant from Washington project to go on the second night of the draft.

It's possible the Dolphins could find themselves interested in someone like UCLA's Devin Asiasi in the middle rounds to provide more competition, but it's just as reasonable to envision them doing nothing at this position.

Comments

News

