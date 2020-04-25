"The rebuilding of the Dolphins offensive line continues.

After signing Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras in free agency, and drafting Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dolphins made another move with the selection of Georgia guard Solomon Kindley with the 111st overall pick.

The Dolphins acquired the pick from the Houston Texans, though this was a pick that belonged to Miami before it was included in the trade that sent Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Texans.

In a video conference call, Kindley revealed he's got a lot of family in Miami.

Kindley served as a lifeguard at a community pool in Jacksonville, and that's where he earned the nickname "Big Fish."

As a football player, Kindley brings a lot of size to the Dolphins offensive line.

This was the NFL.com analysis on Kindley:

"Nasty guard who lives in scrap mode, looking for fights inside a relatively small phone booth where he's most comfortable. Kindley has the frame of a powerful guard, but doesn't bend well enough to generate leverage and push at the point of attack. He's a mauler with enough finesse to get to some reach and cut-off blocks, but faces scheme limitations. Slide quickness is limited and his tendency to lunge allows rushers to work around his edge earlier than teams like. The size and toughness are great, but Kindley needs to play with better control and technique in order to become an average NFL backup."

Kindley joins a crowded group of Dolphins interior offensive lineman that includes, along with Flowers, Karras and potentially Hunt, 2019 third-round pick Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora and potentially guard/tackles Jesse Davis and Keaton Sutherland.

Where Kindley actually fits in terms of his immediate role remains to be seen, though one would think he'll be given the opportunity to compete for a starting job.