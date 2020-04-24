AllDolphins
Dolphins land Tagovailoa at No. 5

Alain Poupart

It didn't necessarily come about the way it was expected, but the Dolphins ended up with Tua after all.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the University of Alabama will become a member of the Miami Dolphins after they made him the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

After weeks of speculation that the Dolphins were debating between Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert or might not even take a quarterback early in the first round, the Dolphins made the pick after no trades were consummated in the first four picks.

After Joe Burrow went to Cincinnati, Chase Young to Washington, Jeff Okudah to Detroit and Andrew Thomas to the Giants, the Dolphins made Tagovailoa the fourth quarterback they've taken in the first round of the common draft.

Tagovailoa follows Bob Griese in 1967, Dan Marino in 1983 and most recently Ryan Tannehill in 2012.

The left-handed Tagovailoa put up ridiculous numbers at Alabama but also dealt with a variety of injuries that cast some doubt over his draft prospects.

Tagovailoa has been compared to longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who ironically was linked to this selection.

It was in 2006 that the Dolphins considered signing Brees as a free agent but instead made a trade for Vikings starter Daunte Culpepper because of long-term concerns about Brees' right shoulder.

There was a question in this draft as to whether the Dolphins would take the chance on Tua, and they answered that question around 9 p.m. Eastern time.

It's Tua time in Miami.

