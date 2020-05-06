The long-awaited answer is here: Tua Tagovailoa will wear number 1 for the Miami Dolphins.

The team unveiled all the jersey numbers for their 2020 newcomers Tuesday night, and the suspense over Tagovailoa's number has ended.

Of course, Tagovailoa wore 13 at the University of Alabama, but that number has been retired by the Dolphins in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Believe it or not, there were some fans who were suggested the Dolphins should let Tagovailoa have the number 13 and a veteran columnist went as far as to suggest that Marino should volunteer to let Tagovailoa wear it.

The other first-round picks for the Dolphins will be wearing 46 (Noah Igbinoghene) and 73 (Austin Jackson).

Among the veterans, linebacker Kyle Van Noy will keep the number 53 he wore in New England, but cornerback Byron Jones will have a new number, taking on 24 after he wore 31 in Dallas.

Newly acquired running back Matt Breida, who came over in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, will be wearing number 20.

That number was worn the previous nine seasons by safety Reshad Jones, who was released in the offseason.

Among other notable veteran acquisitions, running back Jordan Howard will wear 34, linebacker Elandon Roberts will wear 44, guard Ereck Flowers will wear 75 and pass rushers Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah will wear 90 and 91, respectively.