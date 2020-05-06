AllDolphins
Tua is number 1 -- And Other Dolphins Digits

Alain Poupart

The long-awaited answer is here: Tua Tagovailoa will wear number 1 for the Miami Dolphins.

The team unveiled all the jersey numbers for their 2020 newcomers Tuesday night, and the suspense over Tagovailoa's number has ended.

Of course, Tagovailoa wore 13 at the University of Alabama, but that number has been retired by the Dolphins in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Believe it or not, there were some fans who were suggested the Dolphins should let Tagovailoa have the number 13 and a veteran columnist went as far as to suggest that Marino should volunteer to let Tagovailoa wear it.

The other first-round picks for the Dolphins will be wearing 46 (Noah Igbinoghene) and 73 (Austin Jackson).

Among the veterans, linebacker Kyle Van Noy will keep the number 53 he wore in New England, but cornerback Byron Jones will have a new number, taking on 24 after he wore 31 in Dallas.

Newly acquired running back Matt Breida, who came over in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, will be wearing number 20.

That number was worn the previous nine seasons by safety Reshad Jones, who was released in the offseason.

Among other notable veteran acquisitions, running back Jordan Howard will wear 34, linebacker Elandon Roberts will wear 44, guard Ereck Flowers will wear 75 and pass rushers Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah will wear 90 and 91, respectively.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marino recalls first meeting with Shula after 1983 draft

Hall of Famer Dan Marino recalled his first meeting with legendary coach Don Shula after the Miami Dolphins made him their first-round pick in the 1983 draft

Alain Poupart

Hall of Fame advice for Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa got some advice from Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese and it involved fellow Hall of Famer Dan Marino

Alain Poupart

Tributes keep coming for Don Shula

The outpouring of respect for legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula started as news of his death began circulating and hasn't slowed down

Alain Poupart

Report: Dolphins' Wilson agrees to restructure contract

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson reportedly has agreed to take a pay cut and will return to the team in 2020

Alain Poupart

Three concerns about the Dolphins draft

The Miami Dolphins earned mostly positive reviews for the 2020 draft after selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and 10 other prospects, but as is always the case there was room for some second-guessing

Alain Poupart

by

ZeBigrob

Remembering legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula

We look back at the key moments in the life of legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, who died Monday

Alain Poupart

by

tb12

Remembering Don Shula

Don Shula not only was a legendary head coach for the Miami Dolphins, he's one of the most important figures in South Florida sports history

Alain Poupart

The 2020 NFL schedule has issues to resolve for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins already know they will not be playing overseas in 2020, but there are issues to consider when it comes to their regular season schedule

Alain Poupart

Shula shares memories of his coaching career

Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, who died Monday morning, conducted one of his last in-depth interviews with Sports Illustrated and reflected on the favorite memories of his legendary career

Alain Poupart

Dolphins legend Shula dies at 90

Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula passed away Monday morning at the age of 90

Alain Poupart