Dolphins Gets Top Honors for Offseason Moves

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins clearly have improved their roster since the end of the 2019 season, and longtime NFL exec Gil Brandt put their offseason as the best in the league.

"The roster rebuild that began in 2019 under coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier couldn't be going more smoothly," Brandt wrote on NFL.com. "It might take some time for these new pieces to gel, but the Dolphins are once more on the type of solid footing that would have made the late, legendary Don Shula proud."

The Dolphins' large number of moves has included signing free agents Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Ereck Flowers, Elandon Roberts, Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah, among others, following it up by drafting Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene in the first round before adding eight more draft picks.

To top things off, the Dolphins traded for speedy running back Matt Breida to serve as the perfect complement to free agent acquisition Jordan Howard.

"Let's start with the quarterback position, where the Dolphins located a potential answer to their decades-long quest to replace Dan Marino without having to give up any extra draft capital," Brandt wrote. "Because Miami was able to stand pat at No. 5 and still land Tua Tagovailoa, the team was able to also add five more players by the early portion of Round 3, including two more (tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene) in Round 1. The Dolphins also used their ample cap space to add difference-making free agents, most notably cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive end Shaq Lawson and guard Ereck Flowers."

The other five teams in Brandt's rankings of the best offseasons:

2. Tampa Bay

3. Arizona

4. Denver

5. Las Vegas

6. New Orleans

