Scouting report on Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan and how he would fit with the Dolphins

The 2023 NFL draft is quickly approaching.

The Miami Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick (would have been 21st overall) due to tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, but they do have the 51st overall pick, a third-round pick (85) and two Day 3 picks (198 and 241).

Miami is hoping those picks can help them build on a roster that reached the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2016.

This article series is intended to be an introduction to these players so fans are familiar with a number of options and why they make sense for the Dolphins.

We’ll dive into some simple biographical information, the pros and cons of their game and how they fit into Miami’s scheme or depth chart.

MARYLAND OT JAELYN DUNCAN

Basic background: Duncan came to Maryland as a four-star recruit and the third overall recruit in the state of Maryland. He received offers from Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee, but he decided to stay home. He didn’t see any action as a true freshman, but he was thrust into the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman in 2019. Duncan started 11 games that season and never relinquished the Terrapins’ starting left tackle spot. He’d go one to start 39 games in four seasons as the Terrapins slowly but surely crawled to relevance in the Big Ten.

Pros of Duncan's Game

Duncan has all of the tools NFL teams dream about in a starting tackle. He measured in at 6-6, 306 pounds with 33-inch arms at the NFL combine in February. Those numbers aren’t wildly impressive, but he checks all the boxes. Where things get interesting is with Duncan’s athletic tools. His broad jump ranked in the 92nd percentile for offensive linemen, and his vertical jump landed in the 86th percentile. Duncan’s athletic ability and solid enough size both show up as positives on his film. In pass protection, he shows the foot speed and quickness to match rushers. When he’s playing well, no player will beat him with speed. In the running game, Duncan profiles as a solid zone-scheme blocker. He can get out into space and cut off defensive linemen on wide zone concepts. His athleticism allows him to use the angles created by a zone-blocking scheme better than other prospects. Duncan’s tools project to a long, successful career in the NFL.

Cons of Duncan's Game

While Duncan has stretches of play where his athletic ability dominates the competition, there are stretches where his technique holds him back. Duncan’s pass sets, hand placement, and ability to anchor against power are inconsistent. This leads to some ugly-looking plays where he gets beat easily. In Maryland’s game against Ohio State this season, fellow draft prospect Zack Harrison took advantage of this and beat Duncan several times in critical moments. Duncan will have to clean this up and develop into a more consistent player at the NFL level. His anchor can be improved with an NFL strength program, making it the least concerning of the issues listed above.

HOW JAELYN DUNCAN FITS THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Dolphins have done an excellent job addressing some of the needs we’ve highlighted in this series during free agency. Signing David Long Jr. and trading for Jalen Ramsey addressed two significant needs on defense, but offensive tackle still was a need as of this writing.

Miami needs to find a right tackle of the present and potentially a left tackle of the future. Terron Armstead is great, but he’s 31 and has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Duncan has never played right tackle, but he could at least compete for the spot in training camp. Miami hasn’t gotten strong play from that position since Ja'wuan James left, and Duncan has all the necessary traits to be a long-term starter.

Additionally, if Duncan can learn right tackle, he gives the Dolphins options if Armstead gets injured.

Duncan’s athletic ability also makes him a perfect fit for coach Mike McDaniel’s outside zone scheme. He’s got the quickness to beat defensive linemen to spots and the power to turn them out of gaps.

There is some risk involved with Duncan. He needs to improve his technique, and Miami’s recent history of developing offensive linemen isn’t encouraging.

However, tackle is too crucial of a position to give up on developing through the NFL Draft.

Odds Duncan makes it to 51

Predicting any player to fall 51 spots in the draft is always tricky, but it becomes challenging for a player with Duncan’s profile.

Duncan’s film is Day 2 quality, meaning in a perfect world, he should be available when Miami picks at 51 and possibly even 85. However, tackles with Duncan’s athletic ability tend to fly off the board early.

Tackle is a commodity in the NFL, especially tackles with above-average athletic traits. Even when players like Duncan have uneven film, teams are willing to take a shot on them in the top 50.

The Dolphins took Austin Jackson 18th overall with the same thought process. He was an above-average athlete with inconsistent tape.

Jackson hasn’t exactly worked out, but there’s a difference between taking a high-upside player at 51 instead of in the top 20.

If Duncan makes it to 51, Miami should consider taking a shot on him.

