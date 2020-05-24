Jakeem Grant has said it repeatedly since he joined the Miami Dolphins as a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and his message hasn't changed this spring even with teams apart because of COVID-19.

Grant again is looking to be more than just a kick returner — even though he's among the very best at that role.

Proudly sharing a video of a workout as he works his way back from a second consecutive season cut short by an injury, Grant made his message loud and clear.

"I AM A RECEIVER," Grant posted on Twitter alongside a recent workout video.

Grant repeated his "I AM A RECEIVER" mantra in another workout video, that one posted on Instagram.

Grant has been using sparingly at wide receiver in his four seasons with the Dolphins, catching 53 passes the past three years after being targeted only once as a rookie.

There was some thought his role on offense might increase last year, but he ended up catching 19 passes after catching 21 in 2018, both times in 10 games.

Leg injuries sidelined Grant in November each of the past two seasons, with his injury in 2019 reported as a high ankle sprain.

Grant's 2019 season was highlighted by his four career return for a touchdown, that one on a kickoff return against the Buffalo Bills.

Grant now is the only player in franchise history with four kick returns for touchdowns — a punt return against Tennessee in 2016, a kickoff return against Tennessee in the 2018 season opener, a punt return at Cincinnati in 2018, and the kickoff return against Buffalo.

But that's not enough for Grant, who signed a four-year contract extension last August.

The only problem is he's going to have a lot of competition at wide receiver on this team.

DeVante Parker established himself as a clear No. 1 receiver last year, and the Dolphins also have impressive 2019 rookie Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, 2019 Seattle fourth-round pick Gary Jennings and Isaiah Ford, among others.

Grant and Wilson, who will be back after agreeing to take a pay cut, are similar in style, as both are smaller, speedy receivers who can be used in multiple ways.

Grant doesn't care how he's used on offense. He just wants to be used as much as possible.

The former Texas Tech standout said it all in a tweet on the second day of the 2020 NFL draft.