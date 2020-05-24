AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Grant's Goal Still the Same on the Comeback Trail

Alain Poupart

Jakeem Grant has said it repeatedly since he joined the Miami Dolphins as a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and his message hasn't changed this spring even with teams apart because of COVID-19.

Grant again is looking to be more than just a kick returner — even though he's among the very best at that role.

Proudly sharing a video of a workout as he works his way back from a second consecutive season cut short by an injury, Grant made his message loud and clear.

"I AM A RECEIVER," Grant posted on Twitter alongside a recent workout video.

Grant repeated his "I AM A RECEIVER" mantra in another workout video, that one posted on Instagram.

Grant has been using sparingly at wide receiver in his four seasons with the Dolphins, catching 53 passes the past three years after being targeted only once as a rookie.

There was some thought his role on offense might increase last year, but he ended up catching 19 passes after catching 21 in 2018, both times in 10 games.

Leg injuries sidelined Grant in November each of the past two seasons, with his injury in 2019 reported as a high ankle sprain.

Grant's 2019 season was highlighted by his four career return for a touchdown, that one on a kickoff return against the Buffalo Bills.

Grant now is the only player in franchise history with four kick returns for touchdowns — a punt return against Tennessee in 2016, a kickoff return against Tennessee in the 2018 season opener, a punt return at Cincinnati in 2018, and the kickoff return against Buffalo.

But that's not enough for Grant, who signed a four-year contract extension last August.

The only problem is he's going to have a lot of competition at wide receiver on this team.

DeVante Parker established himself as a clear No. 1 receiver last year, and the Dolphins also have impressive 2019 rookie Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, 2019 Seattle fourth-round pick Gary Jennings and Isaiah Ford, among others.

Grant and Wilson, who will be back after agreeing to take a pay cut, are similar in style, as both are smaller, speedy receivers who can be used in multiple ways.

Grant doesn't care how he's used on offense. He just wants to be used as much as possible.

The former Texas Tech standout said it all in a tweet on the second day of the 2020 NFL draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AFC East Roundtable: Biggest Offseason Move

Between the drafting of Tua Tagovailoa and Denzel Sims and the trade for Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England and New York Jets all had their signature move this offseason

Alain Poupart

Tua takes on Barkley and other tidbits

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will face Saquon Barkley in a game of Madden to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and their December home success against New England

The Miami Dolphins will be facing the New England Patriots at home in December for the 10th time in 17 seasons, and looking to continue their success in those games

Alain Poupart

Monday Nights and Other Manning Miami Memories

The Miami Dolphins and the city itself were important players in the career of Peyton Manning

Alain Poupart

Godchaux: Why not the Miami Dolphins?

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has high expectations for his team as he continually says, "The sky's the limit."

Alain Poupart

by

Wilteevee

Fitzpatrick on family, football and one weird offseason

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has seen a lot of things since entering the NFL in 2005, but he's dealing now with a whole new set of circumstances

Alain Poupart

The Josh Rosen trade talk and a Dolphins history lesson

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have received calls about trades involving Josh Rosen, who wouldn't be the first quarterback to come and go in two different deals a year apart

Alain Poupart

by

DolphinsForever

The Dolphins and how they managed Manning

The Miami Dolphins did a better job of defending Peyton Manning than just about any team in the NFL and there was a clear reason for that

Alain Poupart

Cox's emotional goodbye to his father

Miami Dolphins fullback Chandler Cox shared the news of his father's passing with an emotional tribute on Instagram

Alain Poupart

Don Shula Coach of the Year Award Sounds Right

Miami Dolphins legendary coach Don Shula won more games than anybody else and helped author the only perfect season in NFL history, and that's why he deserves his name on an award

Alain Poupart