AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dolphins Headed Back to Thursday Night Football

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins' 2020 regular season schedule will be officially unveiled Thursday night, but it will include a prime-time game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources have confirmed.

The Dolphins will play at TIAA Bank Field in a Thursday night game in Week 3.

The Dolphins have a 6-8 record in Thursday night games, with their first appearance producing a 39-24 victory against the New England Patriots in 1979.

This will be the eighth time in nine seasons the Dolphins have appeared in an Thursday night game, with the one exception coming last year when the team's only prime-time appearance was a Monday night game at Pittsburgh.

It's also going to be the fifth consecutive time the Dolphins' Thursday night game is away from Miami.

The last such game came in 2018 when the Dolphins dropped a 42-23 decision against the Houston Texans. That came after the Dolphins lost 40-0 at Baltimore in a Thursday night game in 2017.

The Dolphins have lost their last four Thursday night road games by a combined score of 140-37.

Their last road victory in a Thursday night game came in 2009 when they defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-17, behind a monster performance by running back Ricky Williams (119 rushing yards, three total touchdowns).

The Dolphins are 1-6 overall in Thursday night road games, compared to 5-2 at home.

The Dolphins' last home game on a Thursday night came in 2014 when they defeated the Buffalo Bills, 22-9.

Here's the complete rundown of Dolphins Thursday night games:

2018 at Houston L 23-42

2017 at Baltimore L 0-40

2016 at Cincinnati L 7-22 

2015 at New England L 7-36

2014 BUFFALO W 22-9

2013 CINCINNATI W 22-20 (OT)

2012 at Buffalo L 14-19

2010 CHICAGO L 0-16

2009 at Carolina W 24-17

2006 at Pittsburgh L 17-28

1990 NEW ENGLAND W 17-10

1981 PITTSBURGH W 30-10

1980 SAN DIEGO L 24-27 (OT)

1979 NEW ENGLAND W 39-24

The Dolphins and Jaguars have faced off once in prime time, with Jacksonville pulling out a 28-21 victory in Jacksonville in 1998.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who would join Shula in a Dolphins Mount Rushmore?

Hall of Famers Don Shula and Dan Marino are clear choices for a Dolphins Mount Rushmore, but there can be a lot of debate about who else belongs

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Behind the new numbers for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins announced jersey numbers for their newcomers this week and there are some interesting stories behind some of them

Alain Poupart

by

FinFanJim

Shula's career to be showcased in television specials

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula passed away Monday, but his career will be remembered in television specials this weekend

Alain Poupart

Revisiting Dolphins-Patriots season openers

Dan Marino, Knowshon Moreno and Cameron Wake all had big days in Miami Dolphins season openers

Alain Poupart

Former Dolphins QB Tannehill keeps contributing in Tennessee

Former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill made major contributions to the Tennessee Titans over the past year and he's not slowing down

Alain Poupart

Setting the stage for the Dolphins schedule release

The Miami Dolphins will find out their 2020 regular season schedule Thursday night, and it reportedly includes a season finale at Buffalo

Alain Poupart

Dolphins sign rookie draft pick

The Miami Dolphins began the process of signing their 2020 draft class when they got fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley under contract

Alain Poupart

by

jackmsithd

Facilities and 2020 schedule updates

The Miami Dolphins will find out the dates and times for their 2020 schedule Thursday, and they got some news involving the re-opening of facilities

Alain Poupart

Post-draft Dolphins fantasy watch

Tight end Mike Gesicki was a Dolphins player to watch for fantasy football, but his stock might be higher than ever

Alain Poupart

Will doubling down on offensive linemen pay off for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins drafted Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt in the first and second rounds to help rebuild their offensive line. That doubling down is a tactic they've tried before.

Alain Poupart