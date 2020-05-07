Dolphins Headed Back to Thursday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins' 2020 regular season schedule will be officially unveiled Thursday night, but it will include a prime-time game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources have confirmed.

The Dolphins will play at TIAA Bank Field in a Thursday night game in Week 3.

The Dolphins have a 6-8 record in Thursday night games, with their first appearance producing a 39-24 victory against the New England Patriots in 1979.

This will be the eighth time in nine seasons the Dolphins have appeared in an Thursday night game, with the one exception coming last year when the team's only prime-time appearance was a Monday night game at Pittsburgh.

It's also going to be the fifth consecutive time the Dolphins' Thursday night game is away from Miami.

The last such game came in 2018 when the Dolphins dropped a 42-23 decision against the Houston Texans. That came after the Dolphins lost 40-0 at Baltimore in a Thursday night game in 2017.

The Dolphins have lost their last four Thursday night road games by a combined score of 140-37.

Their last road victory in a Thursday night game came in 2009 when they defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-17, behind a monster performance by running back Ricky Williams (119 rushing yards, three total touchdowns).

The Dolphins are 1-6 overall in Thursday night road games, compared to 5-2 at home.

The Dolphins' last home game on a Thursday night came in 2014 when they defeated the Buffalo Bills, 22-9.

Here's the complete rundown of Dolphins Thursday night games:

2018 at Houston L 23-42

2017 at Baltimore L 0-40

2016 at Cincinnati L 7-22

2015 at New England L 7-36

2014 BUFFALO W 22-9

2013 CINCINNATI W 22-20 (OT)

2012 at Buffalo L 14-19

2010 CHICAGO L 0-16

2009 at Carolina W 24-17

2006 at Pittsburgh L 17-28

1990 NEW ENGLAND W 17-10

1981 PITTSBURGH W 30-10

1980 SAN DIEGO L 24-27 (OT)

1979 NEW ENGLAND W 39-24

The Dolphins and Jaguars have faced off once in prime time, with Jacksonville pulling out a 28-21 victory in Jacksonville in 1998.