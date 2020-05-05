AllDolphins
Report: Wilson Agrees to Restructure Contract

Alain Poupart

The status of wide receiver Albert Wilson was a big question mark heading into the offseason because of his contract.

But Wilson will be back with the Dolphins in 2020 after he agreed to take a pay cut, according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

Wilson's new contract, according to Yates, will call for a base salary of $3 million with an additional $1 million via incentives.

Wilson initially was scheduled to make $9.5 million in base salary in 2020 in the last year of his contract, according to overthecap.com, and was going to carry $10.8 million against the salary cap.

A seven-year veteran from Georgia State, Wilson joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. He will be a free agent after the 2020 season.

He made a quick impact right away for the Dolphins, catching four touchdown passes in the first half of the 2018 season. But he sustained a severe hip injury in an October game against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium and spent the better part of a year trying to regain his form.

After a slow start in 2019, Wilson started coming on down the stretch and finished with 43 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

 Wilson's role in 2020 isn't clear yet because the Dolphins have so many options at wide receiver, starting with 2019 breakout star DeVante Parker along with 2019 rookie sensation Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant, 2019 Seattle Seahawks fourth-round pick Gary Jennings and Isaiah Ford, among others.

But when he's right, Wilson has the kind of speed and playmaking ability to be a valuable asset for the offense.

