Andrew Van Ginkel could possible start his 33rd NFL game for the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's home opener

Andrew Van Ginkel was shopping for a new team this spring, picking between the Los Angeles Raiders and the New England Patriots until Vic Fangio gave him a call.

The newly hired Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator had gone over the linebacker's film from past seasons, examining his contribution from the 31 starts he’d made for Miami the past four years, and convinced Van Ginkel that Miami's new defense could utilize him, and encouraging him to re-sign.

Even though better opportunities and contracts were supposedly on the table, Van Ginkel didn’t want to uproot his family, and bought in, agreeing to a one-year deal that would pay him $2.6 million if he played in every game.

"I just liked what I saw,” Fangio said about his recruitment call to Van Ginkel. “I saw some versatility. I saw a good football player, [a] tough guy who's smart and instinctive. And wanted him back."

Van Ginkel has earned his playing time

Based on how Van Ginkel has been used the past two games - first as the starting nickel linebacker in Miami’s 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and as Jaelan Phillips’ replacement as an edge rusher in Miami’s 24-17 win over the Patriots - Fangio has been a man of his word.

The Dolphins cross-trained Van Ginkel to play inside linebacker, and he's strong-armed the inside linebacker role from David Long in Miami's nickel package.

“Coach Fangio saw the versatility in me, and he knew that I could play multiple roles. In two weeks I’ve played two different roles already,” said Van Ginkel, who finished Sunday’s win over New England with six tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits, and one pass breakup. “Who knows what the future holds?”

Even if Phillips’ back injury heals to the point he can resume his role as Miami’s starting edge player, it’s hard to envision the Dolphins scaling back Van Ginkel’s usage. He played 51 snaps on defense against the Chargers, and was on the field for 65 against the Patriots.

And a good quality of those snaps were impact plays that either disrupted the pocket, or flushed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones out the pocket.

Don’t be surprised if the Dolphins ride the hot hand, especially while Jaelan Phillips continues to nurse his sore back.

Teammates shower Van Ginkel with praise

“That boy snapped,” Philips said, referring to Van Ginkel’s game against the Patriots. “He’s one of the sneakiest, most sneaky athletic people I’ve ever met. He’s very unassuming, but he’s really a playmaker all around the ball, flying around, making plays, rushing his ass off.”

At this point it’s pretty clear Van Ginkel is the top backup edge player, leapfrogging Emmanuel Ogbah, who handled 16 snaps against the Patriots.

According to Fangio, Ogbah must “keep improving in every facet of the game, which I think he is and he’s committed to doing.”

But when it comes to Van Ginkel, don’t be surprised if he handles both edge snaps, and works as an inside linebacker in the nickel packages because Miami wants to find a way to keep him on the field.

“He’s an athlete, I’m telling you,” defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “He’s the most unassuming athlete in the world there is. Don’t let the blond hair and the nice guy demeanor fool you. ‘Gink’ (Andrew Van Ginkel) has some dawg in him.”