McCourty Explains Dolphins Departure

Jason McCourty began his post-playing career Monday with his first appearance as an analyst on "Good Morning Football" where he offered his thoughts on a variety of NFL-related topics.

McCourty recently announced his retirement via social media after spending one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he talked about that decision with SI NFL writer Albert Breer.

Among other things, McCourty said the Dolphins were the only team for which he would have wanted to play had he decided to return for a 14th NFL season and that trying to come back from his 2021 injury led to his retirement.

McCourty also indicated he sustained a Lisfranc injury, which deals with the middle of the foot.

McCourty became an unrestricted free agent this spring after signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins last offseason and kept in touch with head coach Mike McDaniel until he made his decision.

“I’m excited for him and those guys down there in Miami,” McCourty told Breer. “I will say, going down there for my last year, some of the best people in football I was able to meet. Obviously, the guys in the locker room, but just everybody within that organization. I was very fortunate to be able to spend my last year down there.”

McCourty ended up playing seven games with two starts for the Dolphins before landing on injured reserve, but made enough of an impact on young DBs like Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones to earn the team's Don Shula Leadership Award.

“There were times in my career where I was the starter, I got hurt and then I was no longer a starter," McCourty told Breer. "Toward the end of my career in Tennessee, I started rotating where I was used to being the No. 1 guy. Getting to Miami, we drafted a young kid, Jevon Holland, and I started out at free safety and he was inserted into the role. Or being in New England, and J.C. Jackson comes in and has three interceptions as a rookie and then he starts to take off so he’s playing a little bit more.

“It always mattered to me most in those moments of adversity, when things aren’t going right, and your teammates are looking at you for the J.C. Jacksons, the Jevon Hollands, would they look at me and be like, Alright, J-Mac's the same exact guy—he's helping me just as much today as he was yesterday when I was his backup? That always meant a lot to me.”

T-BUCK IN CHARGE

While on the topic of former Dolphins defensive backs, Terrell Buckley announced on Twitter that he's going to be the head coach of the Orlando franchise in the XFL, which is scheduled to begin play in 2023.

Buckley, who had 24 interceptions in six seasons with the Dolphins was a college defensive backs coach the past 10 seasons — with Akron, Louisville, Mississippi and Mississippi State.