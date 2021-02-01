Suh Still Has Fond Miami Memories

Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said he wishes his time with the team had lasted longer

It's been three years since Ndamukong Suh last played for the Miami Dolphins, but things have worked out pretty well for him during that time.

He's getting ready this week to play in his second Super Bowl in three years, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going to Super Bowl LIII as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

But Suh sure made it sound Monday as Super Bowl Week kicked off that he'd still be a member of the Dolphins if he had had his way.

"My time in Miami was one that I’m very grateful for," Suh said during a Zoom media session. "I had a great opportunity to go down there and help that organization change around. I still believe I had some lasting effects there. I’ve been able to stay in close contact with an ownership as well as front office folks, as well as even some of their player performance directors that they have there.

"Overall, I enjoyed my time there. I wish I could have been there a little bit longer and been in a better situation, but some folks made their decisions and I had to move on and move to bigger and better things. Overall, I’m thankful for the opportunity that I had there, but things always happen for a reason and I’ve always believed that.”

Suh spent three seasons with the Dolphins after signing a gigantic six-year, $114 million (with $60 million guaranteed) in 2014, and that contract put unrealistic expectations on him before he even played a down for the Dolphins.

Had he played out that contract, Suh would have played the last year of it this season.

Instead, the Dolphins restructured his contract in 2015 and then released him in March 2018.

Suh made the Pro Bowl in the second of his three seasons with the Dolphins, which was the 2016 season that ended with Miami in the playoffs.

The reality is that Suh was very good in his three seasons with Miami, but simply couldn't make the kind of impact some wanted to see because of the size of his contract.

Now 34, Suh remains a solid defensive tackle as well as durable. He's now played 11 NFL seasons and still has yet to miss a game because of injury.

Since leaving the Dolphins, Suh has signed three separate one-year deals, which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent yet again this March.

He said Monday he's looking to continue playing and is hoping it again will be with the Buccaneers.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to play football in 2021," Suh said, "hopefully here with the Bucs.

“I feel like I’m playing at a very high level still and still have the want-to to play, although I have family coming with my beautiful wife who’s pregnant with twins. I think we’ll have to have a discussion around that, me continuing to play, but I have a desire to continue to play as well and I think she’ll probably leave that up to me.”