McDuffie 'Excited' About Dolphins WR Corps

Former Miami Dolphins great O.J. McDuffie is looking forward to seeing what the 2021 wide receiver corps can produce

O.J. McDuffie unquestionably is one of the best wide receivers in Miami Dolphins history, so he should have a pretty good idea what a good receiving corps looks like.

And the 1993 first-round pick likes what the organization has put together in terms of a wide receiver corps for the upcoming season.

"I'm excited," McDuffie said Tuesday shortly after the grand opening of the Dolphins' new training facility. "There are gonna be some tough cuts. There are gonna be some really, really tough cuts and that's a good problem. A lot of guys can do a lot of different things and that's what you have to have, that diversity in terms of what guys can do."

NEW DOLPHINS RECEIVERS AND FAMILIAR FACES BACK

The Dolphins added speedsters Jaylen Waddle in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and Will Fuller V via free agency, will welcome back Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns after they opted out in 2020, and also should have Preston Williams back after he missed the final eight games of last season with a foot injury.

"I'm really excited to see Albert Wilson being back to the old Albert Wilson," McDuffie said. "That's my guy. Jaylen Waddle, getting him in the draft ... he's my favorite receiver in the draft. Getting Preston back, DeVante (Parker). It's going to be fun. I can't wait to come out of training camp and watch one-on-ones and (see the wide receivers) go against some of those DBs. It's gonna be a fun year."

ONE OF THE BEST IN DOLPHINS HISTORY

McDuffie caught 415 passes during his eight NFL seasons, all with the Dolphins, and led the league with 90 receptions in 1998. That set a franchise record that stood until 2015 when Jarvis Landry finished with 110, a record Landry would break two years later with 112 receptions.

McDuffie was the ultimate slot receiver, combining toughness, sure hands and route-running ability to become Dan Marino's favorite target for a few years.

The former Penn State star joked when he was asked what current Dolphins wide receiver most reminds him of himself.

"All are faster than me, so none of them really remind me too much of myself," McDuffie said. "But I like Albert and his toughness on the inside. But he's a lot faster than me too, but his inside toughness, that's important."