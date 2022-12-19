Mike McDaniel December 19 Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday to revisit the 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills and look ahead to the Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with injuries, specifically with Jerome Baker, Liam Eichenberg and throwing in Byron Jones for good measure, and McDaniel starts with saying there's no news with Jones. Adds that Baker "looked pretty solid today" and should be ready to go. Finally, with Eichenberg, McDaniel says he doesn't when it's going to be but says there have been no setbacks at all.

-- McDaniel says Eichenberg was playing his best ball at the time he was injured against Detroit in Week 8. Adds "it's not if but when" as far as Eichenberg returning this season.

-- Jeff Wilson and Eric Rowe both were inactive against Buffalo, but McDaniel said both were pretty close to playing against the Bills. McDaniel points out that Wilson is such a tough guy that he has to protect him from himself.

-- Finally getting ready to play a home game, McDaniel said he was excited about the challenge about the three-game road trip, though obviously disappointed with how things worked out. And he repeats his mantra of learning from losses. Says he was very proud of the effort and the lack of excuses made by the players.

-- McDaniel is asked what should be done about snowballs being thrown at players and/or coaches, and he's smart enough to steer clear of it. "It is what it is," he said. He does mention he's worried about player safety, but it's not for him to worry about.

-- Despite the loss at Buffalo, McDaniel said he liked his players getting "reps in a playoff atmosphere." Adds he wants his players to worry strictly about the Green Bay Packers and not about the big picture.

-- Braylon Sanders was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, while fellow rookie Erik Ezukanma was inactive for the 14th time in 14th games, and McDaniel says the game wasn't too big for Sanders in his first appearance against Detroit and adds that he's seen Ezukanma progress throughout the season. Suggests schematic understanding is what's keeping Ezukanma from being active.

-- Regarding Tua's performance, McDaniel said he had "complete faith" in where he was going to go after the sub-par outings against the 49ers and Chargers, though he points out the problems on offense were collective. Says that he saw Tua correct the things that held him back the previous two games.

