McDaniel January 10 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question deals with whether the Dolphins ever get consideration to flying out to Kansas City early to "acclimate" to the brutal weather conditions that are expected Saturday night. McDaniel points to the playoff game at Buffalo last year, saying a large group of players had not played in sub-50 temperatures. McDaniel makes the good point of not being able to replicate there without being there, but adds it becomes a question of priorities. Says he won't even bother turning up the A/C in the indoor practice facility because it doesn't go lower than 50 and that would be an insult to the weather.

-- The Dolphins brought in Justin Houston, Bruce Irvin and Malik Reed this week to fill after injuries ravaged the linebacker corps and McDaniel calls it an issue of problem-solving. McDaniel says the Dolphins there's "an overlap in scheme."

-- The players were signed after workouts, which convinced the Dolphins that Irvin and Houston still can produce even though they're both very late in their career. Adds that this is "not something that just came out of nowhere" in terms of which players were signed.

-- Question comes about Tua and his ability to bring the team back late in games, and McDaniel talks about "development and learning." Warns against "overcategorizing" based on those results and says Tua won't necessarily always have the same results. Also mentions the Chargers and Cowboys games as instances where Tua did succeed in late-game situations. Adds there were lessons learned in the Buffalo game.

-- The Carolina Panthers requested permission to interview offensive coordinator Frank Smith for their head-coaching vacancy, and McDaniel says he connects with Smith in how they view the importance of relationships with players. "He sees a lot of things very, very similar to myself. ... Brings it every day. Never takes anything for granted." Says he's not surprised and very happy for Smith getting the opportunity to interview and says it's a matter of when, not if as far as Smith becoming an NFL head coach.

-- McDaniel calls the K.C. defensive scheme an "intricate system." The Chiefs blitzed the Dolphins quite a bit in Week 9 and McDaniel says that's not necessarily a bad thing because if the blitz is picked up, that's fewer defenders left to cover.

-- In regards to Tyreek Hill's new quad injury, McDaniel asks whether he should be concerned about him this week and answers, "probably not." Says the Chiefs and Bills made it a point to make sure there would be some "violent collisions" with him.

-- Safety DeShon Elliott sustained a pregame calf injury before the Buffalo game and the hope is he'll be able to get himself right for game day.