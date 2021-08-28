The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 4

Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter and All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart discuss hot topics around the NFL, such as the Bears going with Andy Dalton as their starting quarterbacks, Jacksonville issues, and first-year head coaches

SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

When they spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer, the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, taped before the slate of preseason games last weekend, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

• The announcement by Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy that veteran Andy Dalton would be his starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season ahead of rookie first-round pick Justin Fields.

• A couple of issues involving the Jacksonville Jaguars, including the timing of the announcement of first overall pick Trevor Lawrence of the starting quarterback and the season-ending injury to fellow rookie first-round pick Travis Etienne.

• The first-year head coaches, specifically which ones is best positioned to enjoy quick success in the NFL.