Honors for Tua, Kohou; Hill Benefit on Returns

Tua Tagovailoa's breakout season has been recognized by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback and San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga have been selected as the 2022 recipients of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award presented by Hawaiian Airlines.

The award recognizes the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian ancestry.

Tua, who is of Samoan descent, was named the Polynesian Offensive Player of the Year. In his third season in the NFL, Tua completed 259 of 400 passes for 3,548 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns while leading the NFL in passer rating at 105.5.

"On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Talanoa and Tua on fantastic seasons," said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. "They are tremendous role models, players, and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere."

The formal presentation of the award will be held at the 2023 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 21 along with being recognized during the 2023 Polynesian Bowl the day before.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

KUDOS FOR KADER KOHOU

Cornerback Kader Kohou, meanwhile, was named to the All-Rookie from analytics website Sports Info Solutions.

He was selected to the first team as a defensive back, alongside cornerbacks Tariq Woolen of Seattle and Sauce Gardner of the Jets and safeties Kerby Joseph of the Lions and Jalen Pitre of the Texans.

This is what SIS wrote about Kohou: "One of the best stories in the league this season is undrafted free agent Kader Kohou out of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce. His 62 Total Points trailed just Sauce Gardner for most among all rookies. Kohou played sparingly for the most part in the first five weeks of the season, but saw nearly every defensive snap for the Dolphins from Week 8 on. He saw the most targets among anyone in football in 2022 with 82, giving up a reception on less than half of them. Looking at just Week 8 on, Kohou’s 42 Total Points and 28.3 Points Above Average in coverage led all CBs."

THE HIDDEN TYREEK BENEFIT ON PUNT RETURNS

For only the third time this year, the Dolphins had Tyreek Hill back to return a punt, and despite Hill not even touching the ball, his one time back against the New York Jets on Sunday might have shown the benefit of using Hill as a punt returner.

The Dolphins' game-winning drive began at their own 32 after a 42-yard punt by Braden Mann from the Jets 26 that was downed after Hill let the ball bounce.

And this is where the Hill effect might have come into play: Mann's first two punts from inside the Jets 35 went for 61 and 57 yards. It's not out of line to suggest that Mann's punt was affected by the presence of Hill.

And for that reason alone, and because the Dolphins will need any kind of edge possible against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, we would recommend having Hill used as a punt returner.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.