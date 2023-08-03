Nose tackle happens to be one of those positions humans are born to play.

While the skill set can be learned, and the responsibilities that come with the position can be taught, few individuals have what it takes physically anchor down — become an immovable object — when two 300-plus-pound offensive linemen are trying to move them.

The position requires mass, girth and and grit.

Not everyone fits that criteria, but Raekwon Davis’ 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame sure does, and without him it’s doubtful that the Miami Dolphins could utilize a 3-4 front because the only other player who might fit the mold is undrafted rookie Brandon Pili.

But it seems as if Davis, a 2020 second-round pick who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, has his sights set on becoming more than just a pillar of granite that anchors Miami’s run defense.

Davis hopes to be on the field some when Miami is defending passing plays this season, and to achieve that goal he’s studied film of two of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s former defensive linemen.

Who was Raekwon study?

This spring and summer Davis found himself studying Shelby Harris, an eight-year veteran who has started 64 of the 98 games he’s played, and Akiem Hicks to get a better understanding of what will be asked of him in Miami’s new scheme.

“He was playing everywhere. He was in the shade, in zero, in one, in three (technique). He was everywhere. I was just watching his technique,” Davis said of Harris, a defensive end whom he identified as number 96. “In Chicago, (Akiem) Hicks, I was definitely watching him play the three, and different positions.”

Davis is referring to Hicks, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, whose best seasons occurred while playing for Fangio with the Bears. Hicks has started 121 games in his 11 seasons, and has contributed 41.5 sacks.

Where are the sacks?

That sack total is important because defensive linemen generally get compensated handsomely for quarterback takedowns and pressures, and being on the field on passing plays that would allow him to improve on his 1.5-sack total was Davis’ goal for himself this season.

“We saw flashes throughout the year that we were pleased with. Staying healthy is a big one for him and he’d tell you he’s in the best shape of his NFL life,” Dolphins defensive line coach Austin Clark said during the offseason program. “His mind is in the right place and he’s worked hard. He’s benefited from Coach Fangio and the knowledge he brings, the different alignments and things he can do with them.”

The hope is that Davis’ flashes become more consistent, and that will allow him to be part of more than one defensive front for the Dolphins. To achieve that, Davis needs to prove to Miami‘s coaches that he can do more than just clog running lanes in the exhibition season.

“Coach Fangio’s scheme is very versatile. There’s a lot of different things the [D-line] can be doing depending on what the offense is doing,” Clark said. “We have the ability to do a lot of different things, and play a lot of different techniques across the line. You have to be smart. You have to get off blocks and you have to penetrate on stunts, and pass rush.”

Is Raekwon Davis' height a detriment?

The problem with Davis is his 6-foot-7 height, which shouldn’t help in the trenches at the line of scrimmage, because low man wins in those confined areas.

But if the former Alabama standout finds a way to be more disruptive in this new scheme, he could get compensated handsomely for it by the Dolphins, or another team looking to add one of football’s most challenging positions to find. Nose tackles rarely hit the free agent market, and when they do there's usually a demand for their services.

When asked about his desire to get an extension done in Miami instead of playing for the $1.38 million that he’d slated to make in 2023, Davis sidestepped the question as if it were a would-be blocker.

“That’s not my focus right now. Right now, it’s just ball, and us getting to the playoffs, Super Bowl,” said Davis, who contributed 33 tackles and one sack in the 585 defensive snaps he played last year. “We’re just taking those steps. My focus is not really my contract right now.”