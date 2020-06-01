AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Is Zach Thomas the Hall of Fame's Biggest Snub?

Alain Poupart

Zach Thomas became a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time this year, but he did not end up being among the five modern-era players selected.

Thomas certainly has a strong case to be in the Hall of Fame, though it's flat-out not his style to ever campaign for himself.

But others will do it, including NFL historian Russell Baxter, who ranked Thomas as his second-biggest Hall of Fame snub behind only longtime Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch.

"In 1996, head coach Jimmy Johnson’s first season in charge of the Miami Dolphins, the man with an eye for talent and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 used a fifth-round draft choice on Texas Tech linebacker Zach Thomas," Baxter wrote. "And it wound up being one of his greatest decisions during his somewhat-brief tenure in the National Football League.

"Thomas wound up being a highly productive player during his 12 seasons in South Florida. He finished with 125-plus tackles an imposing 10 times over that span and in 2000, he wound up with 99 total stops in just 11 contests. During his days with the ‘Fins, he picked off 17 passes and returned four of those thefts for scores. He also finished with seven fumble recoveries. The 5’11”, 228-pound defender earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and was accorded All-Pro honors an impressive five times.

"His final season in Miami saw him limited to only five games. But he still finished with 52 tackles and one sack. Thomas’ concluded his career in Dallas in 2008. He certainly made his mark with a Dolphins franchise that made five consecutive playoff appearances from 1997-2001, albeit without much success."

Baxter certainly isn't alone in his opinion.

Longtime Jets center Kevin Mawae also made a pitch for Thomas during his own Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“Zach Thomas was my nemesis,” Mawae said about three-quarters into his 27-minute Hall of Fame speech. “My first year with the Jets before my first game we played against each other, (Coach) Bill Parcells told me in front of my entire team, ‘If you don’t block Thomas, we won’t win the game,’ and for the next 16 matchups I never forgot that.

"Zach was one of, if not the smartest player I ever faced. He loved the game, had fun when he played and brought the best out of me. When people ask me who’s not in the Hall of Fame and that I think should be here, it’s an easy one for me: number 54 from the Miami Dolphins.”

The five modern-era finalists who were elected to the Class of 2020 are running back Edgerrin James, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, safety Troy Polamalu, safety Steve Atwater and guard Steve Hutchinson.

Thomas' career officially ended May 20, 2010 when he signed a one-day contract with the Dolphins so he could retire as a member of the organization.

The other members of Baxter's top 10 Hall of Fame snubs were longtime Redskins offensive lineman Joe Jacoby, Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, Bengals cornerback Ken Riley, Falcons linebacker Tommy Nobis, Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko, Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar, Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

Brian Flores' powerful statement stood out among the biggest developments involving the Miami Dolphins this week

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins' first opponent of the 2020 season will be the new-look, no-Tom Brady New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

Parker not Playing Around

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is doing what he needs to do to build on his breakthrough 2019 performance

Alain Poupart

Who is the Dolphins' Most Underrated Player?

Pro Football Focus selected one player as the most underrated for each team, and the choice for the Miami Dolphins was one of their many newcomers

Alain Poupart

Dolphins on the Comeback Trail

The Miami Dolphins should get big contributions from their free agent newcomers and draft picks, but players like Xavien Howard and Preston Williams also could have big impacts when they return from injuries

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Van Noy Starting Over in Miami

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy is ready to help his new team establish its own identity

Alain Poupart

Is Tua Starting the Opener a 'Foregone Conclusion'?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to be the subject of much debate when it comes to his playing status for the 2020 season

Alain Poupart

by

jackmsithd

Flores' statement resonating

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores earned a lot of praise for his heartfelt statement on race relations in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy in Minnesota

Alain Poupart

Big Props for Dolphins secondary

The Miami Dolphins' additions of Byron Jones and Noah Igbinoghene have put the secondary in the discussion of most improved position group in the NFL

Alain Poupart

by

jackmsithd

Gesicki and the viral video, his place among all-time Dolphins tight ends, and outside expectations

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki had one of the best seasons in team history at his position and he followed it up with a video that went viral

Alain Poupart