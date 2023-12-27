Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland has missed four straight games because of two knee sprains he suffered a month ago, but is close to making his return

The Miami Dolphins are inching closer to having one of the team's top defenders return to the lineup.

Free safety Jevon Holland, who has been sidelined for a month because of MCL sprains in both his knees which he suffered in Miami's 34-13 win over the New York Jets, had his practice participation level elevated Wednesday as the team began preparation for Sunday's road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Holland has been practicing on a limited basis for the past few weeks, but rarely ever did position drills or worked in team periods. On Wednesday, he participated in those portions of practice that the media witnessed, which hints that the 2021 second-round pick could be on his way back into the lineup.

This season he's contributed 70 tackles, one interception and forced three fumbles in the 10 games he played in.

Brandon Jones has replaced Holland since the injury, and has contributed 40 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections in his six games.

Last week the Dolphins regained starting strong safety DeShon Elliott as a starter. Elliott had missed the previous game because of a concussion he suffered in Miami's 28-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins O-line rested

Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt, three starting offensive linemen who are all nursing troublesome injuries, sat out Wednesday's team period of practices.

Armstead, the Dolphins' starting left tackle who typically sits out the Wednesday practice, rode an exercise bike during the period of practice the media attended.

Jackson participated in the team's stretching period and then went inside, likely to get more therapy for the oblique injury he's been nursing for a couple of weeks, which kept him from starting the Dallas Cowboys game.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was optimistic that Hunt, the Dolphins starting right guard, would begin practicing this week, but Hunt was held out of Wednesday's work.

Starting center Liam Eichenberg participated in practice, but continues to be extremely limited. That's been the case for the past few weeks.

Five skill players sidelined

Raheem Mostert, who is nursing an ankle sprain, De'Von Achane (toe), Tyreek Hill (ankle), Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and Robbie Chosen (concussion) were all held out of Wednesday's practice.

"Raheem, he’s a 20-plus touchdown running back in week whatever-teen of the season, so he’s got some bumps. He got another bump on his ankle," McDaniel said of Mostert, whose 1,012 rushing yards, which he's produced on 209 carries, makes him the fourth-most productive rusher in the NFL. "Good luck telling that guy [he can't play]. That’s not a tree I try to climb. We’ll just manage him accordingly."

It's possible that Hill, who has been nursing his ankle injury for nearly a month, and Mostert will return to practice later this week, which has been the norm. Waddle's status remains uncertain, and Chosen needs to clear the NFL's concussion protocol to get clearance to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The first step for Chosen is to participate in a practice that doesn't feature any contact.