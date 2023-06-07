If there was a way to snap my fingers and improve the 2023 Miami Dolphins, it would be to juice up the running game.

While running the ball might not be trendy, it’s what wins games in December and January (look it up), and it seems as if the Dolphins know this, and have placed an emphasis on improving the run game this offseason.

That was definitely the case during the second minicamp practice because the session Wednesday was run-heavy during team drills.

The drills were so run- and bootleg-specific, Tua Tagovailoa openly admitted he went to offensive coordinator Frank Smith and asked him when they planned to call something else because the defense was keying in on the day’s focus.

However, I’ve got to admit the offensive line — minus Terron Armstead (doesn't practice) and Connor Williams (skipping minicamp with a contract dispute) — had a productive, if not forceful day.

In fairness to the Dolphins defense, they were thin on the line because Zach Sieler and Jaylen Twyman weren’t practicing, and linebackers Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, David Long Jr. and Channing Tindall weren’t participating because of the injuries they are nursing.

But just about every back was finding a crease.

Jeff Wilson Jr. was the best runner on the day, and Alec Ingold was the most productive pass catcher, especially when working with Tagovailoa.

Here’s what else we observed during the second minicamp practice:

Achane Is an Ahmed Look-Alike

We in the media have had a hard time distinguishing the difference between De’Von Achane, the rookie who wears number 28, and Salvon Ahmed, the veteran who wears number 26. From the far field (there are two fields the Dolphins work on), those numbers are identical, and so is their performance and run style usually.

That might not be what draft-obsessed Dolphins fans want to hear, but I’ve always said Ahmed was a dangerous weapon during these unpadded practices. For three years he’s been a force in the passing game when pads aren’t on, and nothing has changed.

I’ll admit Achane has a little more top-end speed to him, but it’s clear Ahmed, who received a heavier workload Wednesday because Raheem Mostert didn’t work, was producing chunk plays and decent runs.

For these smallish backs, the jury goes in for deliberation on how much they can help the offense when pads come on. I’ll specifically be watching one-on-one blocking work versus Miami’s small linebackers to see if Achane can pass-protect.

Could Center Be Eichenberg’s New Spot?

Connor Williams’ hard-line push for a new contract, which led to his absence during the offseason program and minicamp, could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

Liam Eichenberg’s move to center might not be an in-the-meantime thing. He genuinely could become the second-team center because his snapping isn’t horrendous (saw one high snap Wednesday), and we haven’t watched Dan Feeney participate in team drills much because of an undisclosed medical issue.

While all of Feeney’s $3.25 million contract is guaranteed, he could fall between the cracks when it comes to game-day roster decisions. If Eichenberg moves to center, it would open the door for Isaiah Wynn to play left guard.

At this point, without pads, I don’t have a good feel for whether Wynn could unseat Eichenberg for the starting left guard spot because the game changes when pads come on and defensive linemen are allowed to become aggressive.

QB Battle Continues

Skylar Thompson had another solid day, especially late, when he connected with undrafted rookie Daewood Davis on two impressive passing plays. The first was a 70-yard run -after-catch special where Davis outsprinted the entire secondary into the end zone. Nobody even came close to touching Davis. On the second play the Dolphins moved that same series to the red zone, pretending as if Davis didn’t score, and Thompson found Davis along the left sideline for a reception that would have likely gotten him into the end zone.

It was a better day for Mike White, who threw a couple of passes with some zip on it in the seams. White had a couple of nice throws to Erik Ezukanma, who was playing at a different speed today. His crisp slants could benefit the offense if needed.

At this point, Ezukanma edges out Cedrick Wilson Jr. for the fifth spot at receiver.

Turnovers Have Toned Down

One of the things I’ve noticed about these minicamp sessions is the turnovers have decreased. We’ve generally had one a day, and sometimes they aren’t the quarterback’s fault.

Today we had two as Justin Bethel picked off White on a pass where the D-line read the screen and he threw it into the middle of the field to River Cracraft. Tight end Tanner Conner fumbled during 11-on-11 and Xavien Howard picked it up, ending the Tua Tagovailoa drive.

Overall, I judge an offense during practice by how often they convert third downs, how frequently they score when it’s not a red zone day, and by the turnovers they have. So far the quarterbacks have been relatively clean, and haven’t fallen below average.

There were times during the Chad Henne and Ryan Tannehill era when average was a good day.

Xavien Howard Has Bought In

I haven’t seen Howard participate in this much offseason practice since his rookie season.

I might be exaggerating a tad, but Howard usually sits out this type of work. But he’s been taking first-team reps during practices lately, and it’s a clear indication that he’s bought into what Vic Fangio is selling and is focused on impressing his new play-caller.

Between Howard, Jalen Ramsey, who only does position drills during minicamp, Kader Kohou and Cam Smith, who had a solid day outside of a reception Ezukanma caught on him during 7-on-7's that would have produced a touchdown from run-after-catch yards, the Dolphins have a solid foursome are cornerback.

Noah Igbinoghene’s guaranteed salary probably keeps him safe for now unless he’s a disaster during training camp, which leaves Keion Crossen; Bethel, who had an interception today; and Tino Ellis competing for that sixth cornerback spot because I’m beginning training camp with Nik Needham and Brandon Jones on the PUP List since August will be nine months since their season-ending injuries.