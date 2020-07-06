Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown — Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders

As the Miami Dolphins continue to prepare for the 2020 regular season, we continue dissecting their upcoming opponents.

We're up to Week 16 and the Dolphins' first-ever game at Las Vegas and the brand-new Allegiant Stadium, though the exact date and time of the game won't be determined until the middle of the 2020 season

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

2019 Record (as Oakland Raiders): 7-9, Third in AFC West (no playoffs)

Last Dolphins-Raiders Meeting: 2018 at Miami — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

The Dolphins moved to 3-0 on the season thanks to a series of big plays that allowed them to overcome a 17-7 third-quarter deficit. After the Dolphins cut their deficit to 17-14 on a Jakeem Grant touchdown off a shovel pass from Ryan Tannehill, Grant gave Miami the lead when he caught a 52-yard TD pass from Albert Wilson off a reverse. The Raiders were threatening to regain the lead after driving to a first-and-10 at the Miami 13 with just under three minutes left, but Xavien Howard picked off Derek Carr in the end zone for his second interception of the game. Two plays later, Wilson took a shovel pass from Tannehill and scored a 74-yard touchdown, sharing a high-five with Grant on the way to the end zone for one of the most memorable moments in recent years.

Season in Review: In the second season of Jon Gruden's second stint as Raiders head coach, Oakland put itself in playoff contention by starting 6-4 before things fell apart. A 34-4 loss against the Jets at MetLife Stadium started a slide that saw the Raiders lose five of their final six games. The Raiders finished 11th in the NFL in total offense and 19th in defense, but they were hurt by turnovers. The Raiders got great production from a couple of rookies, with running back Josh Jacobs rushing for 1,150 yards and defensive end Maxx Crosby finishing with 10 sacks (second-most among all NFL rookies). Safety Johnathan Abram, the team's other first-round pick along with Jacobs, sustained a shoulder injury in the opener that cost him the rest of the season. Derek Carr posted a career-best 100.8 passer rating. Darren Waller emerged as a star at tight end with 90 catches, 41 more than anybody else on the team.

Key Veteran Additions: QB Marcus Mariota, TE Jason Witten, DT Maliek Collins

After having Mike Glennon as the backup to Carr last season, the Raiders made an upgrade with Mariota, the former second overall pick who lost his starting job in Tennessee last year to former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill. Witten caught 63 passes last year for the Cowboys in his return from the ESPN booth and will provide a nice complement to Waller. Collins started 55 games in his four seasons with the Cowboys and should help shore up the Raiders run defense.

Key Departures: LB Tahir Whitehead, S Karl Joseph

Whitehead was released in the offseason despite starting all 32 games the past two seasons and leading the Raiders in tackles each time. Joseph was the 14th overall selection in the 2016 NFL draft, but he never developed into an impact player and the Raiders allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason by declining his fifth-year option. Joseph signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Notable 2020 Draft Picks: WR Henry Ruggs III, CB Damon Arnette

Dolphins fans like are well aware of Ruggs because of his more famous college teammate, Tua Tagovailoa. Ruggs was part of Tagovailoa's incredible group of receivers and what made him stand out is his speed. Put it this way, Ruggs is the kind of receiver longtime Raiders owner Al Davis would have loved. Ruggs caught a modest 40 passes for Alabama last season, but he averaged almost 19 years a catch and had eight touchdowns. Arnette might have been overshadowed at Ohio State because he played opposite fourth overall pick Jeff Okudah, but the Raiders thought enough of him to make him the 19th overall selection. It was a surprising selection given that Arnett was projected by many as a third-round pick.

Prognosis: There are a few reasons to like the Raiders as a sleeper team in 2020, starting with the return of every key player from a team that was a playoff contender for a while last year. The additions of Ruggs and Witten to a group led by Carr, Jacobs and Waller behind a good offensive line should give the Raiders the ability to be potent on offense, but there are question marks on defense. And hence lies the problem because the Raiders play in the same division as the Super Bowl champion and offensive juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs. There's certainly reason for optimism for the Raiders in their first season in Las Vegas, and a best-case scenario appears to be a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Alain Poupart has covered the Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.