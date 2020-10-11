Dolphins Schedule Gets Major Shake-Up

The Miami Dolphins' schedule underwent a major facelift Sunday afternoon when the NFL announced several changes caused by COVID-19 positive tests with the New England Patriots.

The dates of three Dolphins games were adjusted and their bye week was moved from Week 11 to Week 7.

The first change will come next weekend (Week 6) when they will face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, a matchup that originally was scheduled for Week 10.

The Dolphins bye, originally scheduled for Nov. 22 in Week 11, now will come Oct. 25 when the Dolphins originally were scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

That game against the Chargers has been moved from Week 7 to Week 10 at 1 p.m.

Finally, the originally scheduled game next Sunday at Denver has been moved to Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 22.

So the Tua Tagovailoa issue and the notion of giving him his first start after the bye now takes another turn because the first game after the bye now will be the Week 8 home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 1.

Here's the revised remaining Dolphins schedule (changes in bold):

Oct. 11 — Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 18 — N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 25 — Bye

Nov. 1 — L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

Nov. 8 — Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 15 — L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 22 — Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 29 — Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 — Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 13 — Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 20 — New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 26 or 27 — Miami at Las Vegas, time TBD

Jan. 3 — Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.