SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Schedule Gets Major Shake-Up

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins' schedule underwent a major facelift Sunday afternoon when the NFL announced several changes caused by COVID-19 positive tests with the New England Patriots.

The dates of three Dolphins games were adjusted and their bye week was moved from Week 11 to Week 7.

The first change will come next weekend (Week 6) when they will face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, a matchup that originally was scheduled for Week 10.

The Dolphins bye, originally scheduled for Nov. 22 in Week 11, now will come Oct. 25 when the Dolphins originally were scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

That game against the Chargers has been moved from Week 7 to Week 10 at 1 p.m.

Finally, the originally scheduled game next Sunday at Denver has been moved to Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 22.

So the Tua Tagovailoa issue and the notion of giving him his first start after the bye now takes another turn because the first game after the bye now will be the Week 8 home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 1.

Here's the revised remaining Dolphins schedule (changes in bold):

Oct. 11 — Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 18 — N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 25 — Bye

Nov. 1 — L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

Nov. 8 — Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 15 — L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 22 — Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 29 — Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 — Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 13 — Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 20 — New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 26 or 27 — Miami at Las Vegas, time TBD

Jan. 3 — Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hunt Makes First NFL Start

Miami Dolphins rookie second-round pick Robert Hunt joined 2020 draft picks Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley in starting as a rookie

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins Week 5 Inactives and What They Mean

The list of Miami Dolphins inactives for the game against the San Francisco 49ers included one big surprise

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Schedule Twist and the Possible Ramifications

The Miami Dolphins game against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 reportedly will be moved to Nov. 22

Alain Poupart

Breaking Down the Dolphins-49ers Matchup

Breaking down the Dolphins-49ers matchup with TV info, series record and video analysis by each team's SI site publisher

Alain Poupart

Why the Dolphins Will Win, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will look to make a statement and get their second victory of the season when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and here are several scenarios that could unfold

Alain Poupart

Breida, Ahmed and Other Running Back Stories

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of different stories going at running back heading into the Week 5 game at San Francisco

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the 49ers

The Miami Dolphins will face the defending NFC champions Sunday and we get an insider look at the San Francisco 49ers

Alain Poupart

The Final Week 5 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will have cornerback Byron Jones back in the lineup against San Francisco but will be without two key players

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-49ers Facts And Figures

Setting the stage for the Miami Dolphins Week 5 game against the San Francicisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with complete broadcast and series history information

Alain Poupart

Dion Jordan Starting Over Again in San Francisco

Former Miami Dolphins first-round pick Dion Jordan's roller-coaster career has taken him to the 49ers, where he is producing and happy

Alain Poupart