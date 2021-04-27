2021 NFL Dolphins Draft Primer

Everything you wanted to know and need to get you ready for the Miami Dolphins' 2021 NFL draft

Here's all the pertinent info related to the Miami Dolphins and the 2021 NFL draft:

DATES

Thursday, April 29-Saturday, May 1

TIMES

Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (until approximately 11:45 p.m.)

Friday, 7 p.m. ET (until approximately 11:30 p.m.)

Saturday, noon ET (until approximately 7 p.m.)

SITE

Cleveland, Ohio

TIME LIMITS

10 minutes per selection in Round 1

7 minutes per selection in Round 2

5 minutes per selection in Round 3-6

4 minutes per selection in Round 7

TV/RADIO

The 2021 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

PROSPECTS CONFIRMED TO ATTEND DRAFT IN CLEVELAND

DT Christian Barmore, Alabama

WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

QB Mac Jones, Alabama

QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami (Fla.)

T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

WR Devonta Smith, Alabama

CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Zach Wilson, BYU

CURRENT NFL PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO ANNOUNCE DAY TWO SELECTIONS (other teams will have alumni announce those picks)

Arizona — T Kelvin Beachum

Atlanta — G Chris Lindstrom

Cleveland — DE Myles Garrett

Detroit — C Frank Ragnow

Green Bay — LB Rashan Gary

Las Vegas — FB Alec Ingold

Miami — CB Byron Jones

New Orleans — LB Demario Davis

N.Y. Giants — WR Darius Slayton

San Francisco — S Jaquiski Tartt

2021 MIAMI DOLPHINS PICKS

Round 1 — 6th overall (from Philadelphia); 18th overall

Round 2 — 36th overall (from Houston); 50th overall

Round 3 — 81st overall

Round 4 — None

Round 5 — 156th overall (from Dallas through Philadelphia)

Round 6 — None

Round 7 — 231st overall (from Houston); 258th overall (from Kansas City)

MIAMI DOLPHINS TRADES INVOLVING 2021 PICKS

2019 — Miami traded T Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, a 2020 4th-round pick and a 2021 6th-round pick to Houston for a 2020 1st-round pick, 2021 first- and second-round picks, T Julien Davenport and DB Johnson Bademosi.

2019 — Miami traded DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 4th-round pick and a 2021 7th-round pick to Pittsburgh for a 2020 1st-round pick, a 2020 5th-round pick and a 2021 6th-round selection.

2020 — The Dolphins acquired a 2021 6th-round pick from Seattle as part of a draft-day trade involving picks.

2020 — The Dolphins acquired a 2021 7th-round pick from Atlanta for DE Charles Harris.

2020 — Miami acquired a 2021 4th-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for LB Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 5th-round pick.

2020 — The Dolphins traded the 2021 6th-round pick acquired from Seattle to the Chicago Bears for TE Adam Shaheen.

2020 — Miami returned the 2021 4th-round pick it got in the McMillan trade to the Raiders in a trade for WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 6th-round pick.

2020 — The Dolphins traded the 2021 6th-round pick acquired in the Fitzpatrick trade to the Kansas City Chiefs for RB DeAndre Washington and a 2021 7th-round selection.

2021 — The Dolphins traded the 2021 7th-round pick acquired from Atlanta for Charles Harris to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for T Isaiah Wilson and an 2022 7th-round selection.

2021 — The Dolphins traded DE Shaq Lawson and the 6th-round pick acquired in the Bowden trade to Houston for LB Benardrick McKinney and a 2021 7th-round selection.

2021 — Miami traded the 2021 third overall pick obtained from Houston to San Francisco for the 2021 12th overall selection, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 3rd-round selection.

2021 — Miami traded the 2021 12th overall pick and a 2021 4th-round pick to Philadelphia for the 2021 6th overall pick and a 2021 5th-round selection.

THE LAST 10 6TH OVERALL SELECTIONS

2020 — QB Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers

2019 — QB Daniel Jones, N.Y. Giants

2018 — G Quinton Nelson, Indianapolis

2017 — S Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets

2016 — T Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

2015 — DT Leonard Williams, N.Y. Jets

2014 — T Jake Matthews, Atlanta

2013 — DE Barkevious Mingo, Cleveland

2012 — CB Morris Claiborne, Dallas

2011 — WR Julio Jones, Atlanta

THE LAST 10 18TH OVERALL SELECTIONS

2020 — T Austin Jackson, Miami

2019 — C Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota

2018 — CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay

2017 — CB Adoree Jackson, Tennessee

2016 — C Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis

2015 — CB Marcus Peters, Kansas City

2014 — S Calvin Pryor, N.Y. Jets

2013 — S Eric Reid, San Francisco

2012 — DE Melvin Ingram, San Diego

2011 — DT Corey Liuget, San Diego

THE LAST 10 DOLPHINS TOP PICKS

2020 — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (5th overall)

2019 — DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson (13th overall)

2018 — DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (11th overall)

2017 — DE Charles Harris, Missouri (22nd overall)

2016 — T Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi (13th overall)

2015 — WR DeVante Parker, Louisville (14th overall)

2014 — T Ja'Wuan James, Tennessee (19th overall)

2013 — DE Dion Jordan, Oregon (3rd overall)

2012 — QB Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M (8th overall)

2011 — G Mike Pouncey, Florida (15th overall)