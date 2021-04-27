2021 NFL Dolphins Draft Primer
Here's all the pertinent info related to the Miami Dolphins and the 2021 NFL draft:
DATES
Thursday, April 29-Saturday, May 1
TIMES
Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (until approximately 11:45 p.m.)
Friday, 7 p.m. ET (until approximately 11:30 p.m.)
Saturday, noon ET (until approximately 7 p.m.)
SITE
Cleveland, Ohio
TIME LIMITS
10 minutes per selection in Round 1
7 minutes per selection in Round 2
5 minutes per selection in Round 3-6
4 minutes per selection in Round 7
TV/RADIO
The 2021 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
PROSPECTS CONFIRMED TO ATTEND DRAFT IN CLEVELAND
DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
QB Mac Jones, Alabama
QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami (Fla.)
T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB Zach Wilson, BYU
CURRENT NFL PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO ANNOUNCE DAY TWO SELECTIONS (other teams will have alumni announce those picks)
Arizona — T Kelvin Beachum
Atlanta — G Chris Lindstrom
Cleveland — DE Myles Garrett
Detroit — C Frank Ragnow
Green Bay — LB Rashan Gary
Las Vegas — FB Alec Ingold
Miami — CB Byron Jones
New Orleans — LB Demario Davis
N.Y. Giants — WR Darius Slayton
San Francisco — S Jaquiski Tartt
2021 MIAMI DOLPHINS PICKS
Round 1 — 6th overall (from Philadelphia); 18th overall
Round 2 — 36th overall (from Houston); 50th overall
Round 3 — 81st overall
Round 4 — None
Round 5 — 156th overall (from Dallas through Philadelphia)
Round 6 — None
Round 7 — 231st overall (from Houston); 258th overall (from Kansas City)
MIAMI DOLPHINS TRADES INVOLVING 2021 PICKS
2019 — Miami traded T Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, a 2020 4th-round pick and a 2021 6th-round pick to Houston for a 2020 1st-round pick, 2021 first- and second-round picks, T Julien Davenport and DB Johnson Bademosi.
2019 — Miami traded DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 4th-round pick and a 2021 7th-round pick to Pittsburgh for a 2020 1st-round pick, a 2020 5th-round pick and a 2021 6th-round selection.
2020 — The Dolphins acquired a 2021 6th-round pick from Seattle as part of a draft-day trade involving picks.
2020 — The Dolphins acquired a 2021 7th-round pick from Atlanta for DE Charles Harris.
2020 — Miami acquired a 2021 4th-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for LB Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 5th-round pick.
2020 — The Dolphins traded the 2021 6th-round pick acquired from Seattle to the Chicago Bears for TE Adam Shaheen.
2020 — Miami returned the 2021 4th-round pick it got in the McMillan trade to the Raiders in a trade for WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 6th-round pick.
2020 — The Dolphins traded the 2021 6th-round pick acquired in the Fitzpatrick trade to the Kansas City Chiefs for RB DeAndre Washington and a 2021 7th-round selection.
2021 — The Dolphins traded the 2021 7th-round pick acquired from Atlanta for Charles Harris to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for T Isaiah Wilson and an 2022 7th-round selection.
2021 — The Dolphins traded DE Shaq Lawson and the 6th-round pick acquired in the Bowden trade to Houston for LB Benardrick McKinney and a 2021 7th-round selection.
2021 — Miami traded the 2021 third overall pick obtained from Houston to San Francisco for the 2021 12th overall selection, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 3rd-round selection.
2021 — Miami traded the 2021 12th overall pick and a 2021 4th-round pick to Philadelphia for the 2021 6th overall pick and a 2021 5th-round selection.
THE LAST 10 6TH OVERALL SELECTIONS
2020 — QB Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers
2019 — QB Daniel Jones, N.Y. Giants
2018 — G Quinton Nelson, Indianapolis
2017 — S Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets
2016 — T Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
2015 — DT Leonard Williams, N.Y. Jets
2014 — T Jake Matthews, Atlanta
2013 — DE Barkevious Mingo, Cleveland
2012 — CB Morris Claiborne, Dallas
2011 — WR Julio Jones, Atlanta
THE LAST 10 18TH OVERALL SELECTIONS
2020 — T Austin Jackson, Miami
2019 — C Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota
2018 — CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay
2017 — CB Adoree Jackson, Tennessee
2016 — C Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis
2015 — CB Marcus Peters, Kansas City
2014 — S Calvin Pryor, N.Y. Jets
2013 — S Eric Reid, San Francisco
2012 — DE Melvin Ingram, San Diego
2011 — DT Corey Liuget, San Diego
THE LAST 10 DOLPHINS TOP PICKS
2020 — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (5th overall)
2019 — DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson (13th overall)
2018 — DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (11th overall)
2017 — DE Charles Harris, Missouri (22nd overall)
2016 — T Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi (13th overall)
2015 — WR DeVante Parker, Louisville (14th overall)
2014 — T Ja'Wuan James, Tennessee (19th overall)
2013 — DE Dion Jordan, Oregon (3rd overall)
2012 — QB Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M (8th overall)
2011 — G Mike Pouncey, Florida (15th overall)