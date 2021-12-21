Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated date:

    The Dolphins Playoff Outlook Through Dec. 20

    The Miami Dolphins continue to creep closer to the other AFC playoff hopefuls, but their margin for error remains slim
    Author:

    The Dolphins evened their record at 7-7 with their 31-24 victory against the New York Jets, joining the 1974 Jets as the only teams in the NFL to reach 7-7 after starting a season 1-7.

    With the win, the Dolphins clearly remained in the "playoff picture," though their percentage of making the playoffs stood at 11 percent through the Sunday AFC games, according to FiveThirtyEight, and that percentage didn't changed after the Las Vegas Raiders' 16-14 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

    After playing six teams with a combined record of 26-58 (.310), the Dolphins will close out the season with road games against the New Orleans and Tennessee Titans before the finale at home against the New England Patriots.

    Because they still only stand in 11th place in the AFC standings despite having won their past six games, the Dolphins basically have to win out to have a chance of making the playoffs. Their prospects of making the playoffs with a 9-8 record is 11 percent at best, per 538, and that's if their one loss comes against the Saints next Monday night.

    If the Dolphins can go 3-0 the rest of the way to cap a remarkable season-ending nine-game streak, the Dolphins would have a 99 percent chance if they indeed finish 10-7 and the Buffalo Bills defeat the New England Patriots next Sunday at Gillette Stadium, according to 538. A New England win in that game would drop the Dolphins' playoff chances to 55 percent even if Miami ends up 10-7.

    The reason the Bills-Pats game will have such a heavy influence on the Dolphins' playoff prospects obviously is that multi-team tiebreakers for one or more wild-card berth first involves solving division tiebreakers first — and the Bills already have swept the Dolphins, who also would have a sweep of the Patriots if they finish 10-7.

    There are still a lot of things to be settled, but we'll get more clarity (maybe) in Week 16 when the schedules includes matchups like Baltimore and Cincinnati, Kansas City at Pittsburgh and Denver at Las Vegas, among others.

    In the meantime, here's a look at the standings as well as the remaining schedules for the AFC teams still in playoff contention.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 9.01.12 PM

    REMAINING AFC PLAYOFF CONTENDER SCHEDULES

    Kansas City (10-4): vs. Pittsburgh (7-6-1), at Cincinnati (8-6), at Denver (7-7)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .536

    Read More

    New England (9-5): vs. Buffalo (8-6), vs. Jacksonville (2-12), at Miami (7-7)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .405

    Tennessee (9-5): vs. San Francisco (8-6), vs. Miami (7-7), at Houston (3-11)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .429

    Cincinnati (8-6): vs. Baltimore (8-6), vs. Kansas City (10-4), at Cleveland (7-7)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .595

    Indianapolis (8-6): at Arizona (10-4), vs. Las Vegas (7-7), at Jacksonville (2-12)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .452

    L.A. Chargers (8-6): at Houston (2-12), vs. Denver (7-7), at Las Vegas (7-7)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .381

    Buffalo (8-6): at New England (9-5), vs. Atlanta (6-8), vs. N.Y. Jets (3-11)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .429

    Baltimore (8-6): at Cincinnati (8-6), vs. L.A. Rams (9-4), vs. Pittsburgh (7-6-1)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .598

    Pittsburgh (7-6-1): at Kansas City (10-4), vs. Cleveland (7-7), at Baltimore (8-6)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .595

    Las Vegas (7-7): vs. Denver (7-7), at Indianapolis (8-6), vs. L.A. Chargers (8-6)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .545

    Miami (7-7): at New Orleans (7-7), at Tennessee (9-5), New England (9-5) ... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .595

    Cleveland (7-7): at Green Bay (11-3), at Pittsburgh (7-6-1), vs. Cincinnati (8-6)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .631

    Denver (7-7): at Las Vegas (7-7), at L.A. Chargers (8-6), vs. Kansas City (10-4)... Remaining opponent combined winning percentage: .595

    Andrew Van Ginkel
    News

    The Dolphins Playoff Outlook Through Dec. 20

    22 seconds ago
    Austin Jackson
    News

    Dolphins Monday Notebook: A First for Needham, Gaskin's Rehab, More

    2 hours ago
    Jaylen Waddle
    News

    Dolphins Make Series of Roster Moves

    3 hours ago
    Will Fuller V
    News

    Fuller Done for the Season

    7 hours ago
    Jerome Baker
    News

    Brian Flores December 20 Takeaways

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17385587_168390362_lowres
    News

    Dolphins 2021 Week 15 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17386155_168390362_lowres
    News

    Dolphins Signing Duke to Active Roster

    2 hours ago
    Duke Johnson
    News

    Dolphins Rally to Make it Six in a Row

    Dec 19, 2021