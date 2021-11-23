Dolphins 2021 Week 12 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins' three-game winning streak has them climbing up national rankings, but at a very slow pace

The Miami Dolphins have made their record a little more respectable with their current three-game winning streak and they're continuing to move up the national power rankings, albeit at a slow pace.

Based on our survey of seven national outlets — SI.com, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, CBSSports.com, Yahoo Sports, USA Today and ESPN — the Dolphins are ranked on average at 25.6 among the 32 NFL teams, up from their average of 27.9 prior to their 24-17 victory against the New York Jets.

The Dolphins are ranked as high as 23rd (by CBSSports.com) and as low as 28th (by SI.com and Pro Football Network).

The Dolphins begin a three-game homestand, sandwiched around their bye Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and one would think their ranking could take a big jump with a fourth straight win.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 12, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 28 (28)

Analysis (in the GET 'EM NEXT YEAR category): "The Dolphins probably belong one tier lower, but it’s the holiday season. Almost the holiday season."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 24 (28)

Analysis: "Credit Brian Flores and the coaching staff for pulling the Dolphins out of a nosedive. The 24-17 victory over the Jets on Sunday at the Meadowlands was Miami’s third win in a row after the seven-game losing streak that ruined their season. Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes, including a 65-yard scoring strike, in the latest meeting between downtrodden AFC East rivals. That lone play of more than 30 yards made up for an otherwise sleepy attack that managed just 4.9 yards per play on all other snaps against a wretched New York defense. Tua’s final six weeks represents the biggest subplot to track in Miami: He’ll need to light it up to pull the Dolphins out of the Deshaun Watson market. Does he have it in him?"

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ESPN

Ranking: No. 25 (28)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 23 (25)

Analysis: "They've won three straight games to keep their playoff hopes alive. Now they face another winnable game against Carolina at home."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 28 (29)

Analysis: "The Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets felt like a duel between two frivolous football teams. Both offenses moved the ball against underwhelming defenses just to soil themselves in the red zone. Miami’s offense is still incredibly limited. There are very few big-play opportunities. Tua Tagovailoa was particularly efficient in Week 11, something he must continue for this offense to move the ball effectively moving forward."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 25 (28)

Analysis: "The Dolphins' next three games, and they're all at home: vs. Panthers, vs. Giants, vs. Jets. It's not that crazy to think the Dolphins, who started 1-7, could be 7-7 by mid-December."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

USA Today

Ranking: No. 26 (29)

Analysis: "Their next three are in Miami against the Panthers, Giants and Jets. Legitimate chance 4-7 Fins could be back at .500 going into home stretch."