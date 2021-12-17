The Final Week 15 Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins have three players listed as questionable for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

It was pretty much nothing but good news on the Miami Dolphins' Friday injury report ahead of their Week 15 game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, though they did list three players as questionable.

The good news was that the three changes from Thursday involved players going from limited to full participants: G/T Austin Jackson (illness), S Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) and TE Hunter Long (illness).

Jones and Long didn't even get game status designations, meaning that Jones indeed will be back after missing the previous two games. That's particularly significant in light of Jevon Holland landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Jackson, however, was among the three players listed as questionable, which brings up the question of who would replace him in the starting lineup if he has to miss the game.

The obvious answer is second-year player Solomon Kindley, who started the first two games of the season at the very position after starting 11 games at right guard as a rookie.

Also listed as questionable were safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee), who were the only two players who were limited at practice Friday.

Shaheen has missed the past two games with that knee injury, so his absence would simply mean another game for Long.

As for Fejedelem, his absence would be felt on special teams, where he's a captain and a key contributor.

The other players with no game designations after being on the injury report this week are TE Cethan Carter, C Michael Deiter and CB Trill Williams.

JETS INJURY REPORT

The only player listed as less than questionable for the game Sunday is Jets tackle George Fant, who was listed as doubtful after not practicing all week.

This is significant because Fant has started every game at left tackle after 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton was injured in the Jets' season opener. This is the kind of development that should make Jets fans nervous about their ability to protect QB Zach Wilson given the Dolphins' penchant for blitzing.

Three others were listed as questionable: guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), offensive lineman Dan Feeney (back) and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee).

Every Jets player other than Fant and Duvernay-Tardif was a full participant at practice.