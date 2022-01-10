Dolphins Week 18 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 33-24 Miami Dolphins victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their season with a 33-24 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Xavien Howard's Pick-Six

It was one thing for the Dolphins to take a 7-0 lead with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, but it became a big-time uphill battle for the Patriots when Xavien Howard made it 14-0 three plays later on a third-and-1 when Mac Jones zeroed in on Jakobi Meyers outside the 35-yard line. Howard saw it all the way and came off his receiver outside to undercut the route and make the easy pick. He then found his way to the end zone, punctuating the score with a little flop at the goal line.

2. Jaelan Phillips' Fumble Recovery

After Duke Johnson scored to make it 24-10 in the third quarter, New England needed just five plays to move to the Miami 22-yard line. But the momentum turned in a big way when Jones fumbled a first-down snap and Jaelan Phillips alertly jumped on the loose ball to end the scoring threat.

3. Tua's 11-Yard Scramble in the Fourth Quarter

The Dolphins had a hard time putting the Patriots away in the fourth quarter and needed the offense to come through after two scores cut their lead from 27-10 to 27-24. Facing a third-and-8 from their 42, Tua found a gaping hole in front of him after moving in the pocket to his right and picked up the first down, all but clinching the outcome with the run.

4. Duke Johnson's 27-yard run in the third quarter

Things started looking a little dicey when the Patriots cut what had been a 17-0 Dolphins lead to 17-10 with a Nick Folk field goal in the third quarter. But on the very next play, the Dolphins collapsed the Patriots inside and Johnson bounced a run outside to the right all the way from the Miami 25 to the Patriots 48. The play started a touchdown drive that would extend the lead to 14 points.

5. The Defensive Pass Interference Penalty Against Mack Hollins

Johnson capped the aforementioned touchdown drive after it was kept alive when the officials threw a flag against cornerback Jalen Mills guarding Mack Hollins in the end zone on a third-and-7 from the Patriots 25. While there was contact in the end zone, it was the type of play that often goes uncalled. But the officials did call, giving Miami a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line to set up Johnson's touchdown run.