Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 2 Inactives

Wide receiver Will Fuller V and rookie tight end Hunter Long head the list of Miami Dolphins players out against Buffalo

Wide receiver Preston Williams might be ready to make his 2021 regular season debut after all.

The third-year player who has battled injuries the past two seasons will be active for the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Williams' availability might be considered somewhat of a surprise considering he went from being a full participant in practice Thursday to being limited the next day after a knee injury was added to his previous foot issue.

He will be among the six wide receivers active, along with DeVante Parker, rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins.

The one wide receiver on the 53-man roster who will not be active against Buffalo, of course, is Will Fuller V, who was ruled out Friday after he left the team to deal with a personal matter.

The other name that stands out on the inactive list is rookie tight end Hunter Long, who played in the 17-16 victory at New England in the opener but has given way to Adam Shaheen, who returned this week from his stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

As suggested earlier on this site, 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene will be inactive for a second consecutive game, a move that was foreshadowed by the Dolphins elevating Jamal Perry from the practice squad Saturday to help on special teams.

The Dolphins inactive list will have the same three DBs on it, with Elijah Campbell and rookie free agent Trill Williams joining Igbinoghene.

The last inactive will be tackle Greg Little, who came over in an August trade with Carolina but also was inactive against New England.

The Buffalo inactive list include rookie second-round pick Boogie Basham, as well as veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, linebacker Andre Smith, tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive Efe Obada.

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei both are active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.