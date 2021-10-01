October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

The Final Dolphins-Colts Week 4 Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Dolphins will be facing an injury-riddled Colts team at Hard Rock Stadium
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Aside from the unfortunate news involving center Michael Deiter, the Miami Dolphins got a clean bill of health on the final injury report of the week heading into their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

On the other side, the Colts have injury issues galore.

Let's start with the Dolphins, who don't have one player with a game status designation other than Deiter, who head coach Brian Flores said Friday morning would be headed to injured reserve because of an injury sustained in practice earlier this week.

That includes wide receiver Will Fuller V, who missed practice Wednesday with chest and elbow issues, and same goes for linebacker Jerome Baker, who was limited in practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Additionally, every player other than Deiter was a full participant in practice Friday.

With Fuller playing, the Dolphins again will have a tough decision to make when it comes to which wide receiver to make inactive against the Colts. Preston Williams and Albert Wilson both were inactive against the Raiders in Week 3 when the Dolphins used Fuller, DeVante Parker, rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins and receiver/returner Jakeem Grant.

The Colts ruled out five players Friday, most notably guard Quenton Nelson. The three-time All-Pro selection sustained a high ankle sprain in a loss against Tennessee last Sunday and will miss his first game since being a first-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The Colts also will play Sunday without starting right tackle Braden Smith, who was ruled out with foot and thumb injuries.

Beyond those two, starting quarterback Carson Wentz, starting running back Jonathan Taylor and starting guard Mark Glowinski all were listed as questionable, though Wentz played with two sprained ankles against Tennessee last Sunday.

Taylor and Glowinski both are dealing with knee injuries.

Also ruled out by the Colts were rookie first-round pick Kwity Paye, the defensive end from Michigan who's dealing with a hamstring issue; safety Kharis Willis (ankle/groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was cleared to play, though he was limited in practice the past two days with an ankle injury after not practicing Wednesday.

Will Fuller V
News

The Final Dolphins-Colts Week 4 Injury Report ... And What It Means

just now
Jacoby Brissett
News

Important Game? Yes. Must-Win Game?

1 hour ago
Michael Deiter
News

Another Setback for Dolphins Offensive Line

3 hours ago
Brian Flores
News

Brian Flores October 1 Takeaways

3 hours ago
SNAPSHOTS_FROM_THE_MIAMI_DOLPHINS_WEEK_3-615117f13cae215649f86014_Sep_27_2021_1_10_07
News

NFL Viewer Guide for Week 4: Ranking the Matchups and Predictions

5 hours ago
Jaylen Waddle
News

Let's Cut to the Chase: Still Waiting for Waddle Magic

Sep 30, 2021
SNAPSHOTS_FROM_THE_MIAMI_DOLPHINS_WEEK_3-615117f13cae215649f86014_Sep_27_2021_1_10_07
News

Previewing the Dolphins-Colts Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

Sep 30, 2021
Jacoby Brissett
News

Dolphins Notebook: Brissett Faces Former Team, Waiver Watch, Practice Squad Move, and More

Sep 29, 2021