Dolphins Week 5 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins clearly no longer get the benefit of the doubt nationally.

After sliding only slightly and even in some cases moving up in national power rankings after their overtime loss at Las Vegas, the 10-point loss at home against the Colts in Week 4 caused a tumble in the seven outlets used for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Yahoo Sports and USA Today.

The Dolphins now find themselves almost unanimously 26th in the NFL power rankings, with the one exception being a 27th-place showing.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 5, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 26 (25)

Analysis: "There are teams who are figuring it out on offense, and teams who are not. The Dolphins are in the latter category. They managed just 200 yards of offense against the Colts, and while starting QB Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined, if you listen to the Monday Morning podcast you’ll know that Gary Gramling has made the point that Jacoby Brissett has more than enough ability for his coaches to utilize. Brian Flores has kept the team’s play-calling hierarchy close to the vest, which also makes it easier for the team to make a private shake-up."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 26 (21)

Analysis: "This was supposed to be the season Miami put it all together and became a power player in the AFC. Four games into the season, the only thing remarkable about this team is how mediocre it is. The Dolphins welcomed a winless Colts team into their building on Sunday and were thoroughly outplayed in all phases of a 27-17 defeat. The Fins, losers of three straight since their season-opening win in Foxborough, have been outscored 62-17 in two home losses. Up next is a daunting road matchup against Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs. If it's not crisis time in Miami, it's getting close to it."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 26 (23)

Analysis on the biggest surprise (poor offensive play): "Name the offensive category and the Dolphins are either near or at the bottom of the NFL's rankings. Entering Monday night, Miami was 31st in scoring, 31st in total yards, 30th in first downs, 30th in passing yards, 26th in rushing yards -- need I go on? Tua Tagovailoa's current stint on injured reserve has not helped, but even he can't single-handedly solve Miami's offensive woes. The Dolphins' offensive line also ranks 29th in pass block win rate and has given up the fourth most sacks — despite seeing the eighth fewest blitzes in the league. It has been a surprisingly horrendous start to the season for a team that had playoff aspirations in 2021."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 26 (21)

Analysis: "Without Tua Tagovailoa, they are so limited on offense. Jacoby Brissett just can't get it going in his place. At 1-3, they now head to Tampa for a tough game against the Bucs."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 26 (21)

Analysis: "It’s time for some brutal honesty, Dolphins fans. Your head coach and the front office made a mistake with their co-offensive coordinator system. I’m not sure who is calling plays, but none of the options are good. The entire offense, even with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, was an absolute trainwreck. f this was simply a story of a team missing their starting quarterback, the Dolphins could be given some slack — but this offensive system was doomed even with a healthy Tua under center. The Dolphins need to make some drastic changes — and those changes need to happen immediately — or this will be just another disappointing season for fans in Miami."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 27 (21)

Analysis: "Brian Flores seemed to have this team going in the right direction heading into the season. Now the only gear is reverse. The Miami Dolphins lost to the Indianapolis Colts at home, and that was a team that was banged-up and winless. Not a good sign for Coach Flores. Plenty to fix."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 26 (21)

Analysis: "Their next three games are in Florida – Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami – though it's worth noting Fins haven't won in the Sunshine State since December." ... Editor's note: The game against Jacksonville actually will be played in London, England.