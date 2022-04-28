Dolphins 2022 Draft Overview

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have their lowest number of picks in any draft in franchise history

The 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night, though it currently won't be until late Friday night or maybe even early Saturday morning that the Miami Dolphins will make their first selection.

The Dolphins currently are scheduled to have four picks in the draft, which would represent the lowest total in franchise history, ahead of the five picks they had in 2022 when, like this year, they surrendered draft capital to acquire an offensive star in the offseason — in that case Ricky Williams.

Here are things you need to know about the 2022 Dolphins draft:

Draft Schedule

The 2022 NFL draft, which is taking place in Las Vegas, kicks off Thursday with Round 1 starting at 8 p.m. ET, resumes Friday at 7 p.m. ET with Rounds 2-3, and concludes Saturday starting at noon ET for Rounds 4-7.

Teams will have a maximum of 10 minutes to make their picks in Round 1; 7 minutes to make the Rounds 2-3 picks; and 5 minutes to make the picks Saturday.

Based on that time allotment, it's mathematically possible the Dolphins could make their first pick, the 102nd overall toward the end of Round 3, past 3 a.m. Saturday. There will be 69 picks made Friday night before the Dolphins' turn at 102 (32 in Round 2, 37 in Round 3), which means that if each team averages 5 minutes per pick, the Dolphins would pick 7 hours, 25 minutes into the proceedings, which would put their pick at 2:25 a.m.

In other words, be prepared for a late night if you want to watch the Dolphins pick live, though the draft usually doesn't run that late on the Friday night.

Csonka and Special Dolphins Pick Announcements

As it usually does, the NFL will have current or former players announce a pick associated with their team during the second night of the draft.

For the Dolphins, it will be Hall of Famer Larry Csonka who will be doing the honors; he will announce the team's third-round selection, currently slated to be the 102nd overall.

Additionally, the NFL announced earlier this week that some Day 3 picks would be announced from international locations, and that includes one of the Dolphins picks (they currently have two picks in the seventh round) announced from the Christ the Redeemer status in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Story of the Dolphins' 2022 Picks

Here's how the Dolphins got to where they are with their picks:

ROUND 1 — Traded their own pick (15th overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of their trade from 12th to sixth overall in 2021 ... traded the 29th overall pick, obtained from the San Francisco 49ers, to the Kansas City Chiefs along with picks in the second and fourth rounds in 2022 and in the fourth and sixth rounds in 2023 for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

ROUND 2 — Traded their own pick (50th overall) to Kansas City.

ROUND 3 — Traded their own pick (81st overall) to the New York Giants as part of a trade-up in the second round in 2021 to select T Liam Eichenberg ... acquired the 102nd overall selection from the San Francisco 49ers as part of the trade-down from third to 12th overall in 2021.

ROUND 4 — Traded their own (121st overall) to Kansas City as part of the Tyreek Hill trade ... acquired the 125th overall selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2021 fifth-round selection.

ROUND 5 — Traded the 158th overall selection to the New England Patriots along with WR DeVante Parker for a 2023 third-round pick.

ROUND 6 — Traded the 196th overall selection to the Baltimore Ravens in a 2021 trade for OL Greg Mancz and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

ROUND 7 — Acquired the 224th overall selection from Houston through New England and Baltimore as part of the Greg Mancz trade ... traded the 238th overall selection to the L.A. Rams as part of a 2019 trade for CB Aqib Talib and a 2020 fifth-round selection ... traded the 242nd overall selection, acquired from New England for WR Isaiah Ford, to the Carolina Panthers in a 2021 trade for T Greg Little ... acquired the 247th overall selection from the Tennessee Titans along with T Isaiah Wilson for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

History of Dolphins Drafts Without a No. 1 Pick

2003 — Pick traded for RB Ricky Williams ... first Dolphins pick that year: LB Eddie Moore ... record that season: 10-6 (no playoffs)

2002 — Pick traded for RB Ricky Williams ... first Dolphins pick that year: C Seth McKinney (3rd round) ... record that season: 9-7 (no playoffs)

2000 — Pick traded for 1998 second-round pick (turned into CB Patrick Surtain) ... first Dolphins pick that year: T Todd Wade ... record that season: 11-5 (won AFC East)

1999 — Pick traded to later-round selections ... first Dolphins pick that year: RB J.J. Johnson ... record that season: 9-7 (AFC wild card)

1986 — Pick traded for LB Hugh Green ... first Dolphins pick that year: LB John Offerdahl ... record that season: 8-8 (no playoffs)

1978 — Pick traded for RB Delvin Williams ... first Dolphins pick that year: QB Guy Benjamin ... record that season: 11-5 (AFC wild card)

1973 — Pick traded for WR Marlin Briscoe ... first Dolphins pick that year: C Chuck Bradley ... record that season: 12-2 (won Super Bowl)

1971 — Pick traded as compensation for hiring Don Shula ... first Dolphins pick that year: WR Otto Stowe ... record that season: 10-3-1 (lost Super Bowl)

1970 — Pick traded for WR Paul Warfield ... first Dolphins pick that year: TE Jim Mandich ... record that season: 10-4 (AFC wild card)

Odds on Dolphins First Pick

Without picks in the first or second round, it's a lot tougher to predict what position the Dolphins will address first in the draft, but here are odds from BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag):

Miami Dolphins 1st Draft Player

Offensive Lineman — 2/1

Defensive Lineman — 3/1

Linebacker — 17/5

Cornerback — 9/2

Running Back — 13/2

Safety — 17/2

Wide Receiver — 25/1

Quarterback — 66/1

Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper — 100/1

Tight End — 100/1