Breaking Down the Dolphins 2022 Game-By-Game Odds ... And What We Learned in Previous Years

Oddsmakers have the Miami Dolphins projected as early favorites for about half their games

After their 9-8 finish last year and some high-profile offseason acquisitions like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, the Miami Dolphins are among the most intriguing teams heading into the 2022 season.

But the early forecast, based on oddsmakers, is the Dolphins finishing with the same record.

The Dolphins are favored in nine of their 17 games, according to the Caesars Sportsbook (via ESPN), and it's eight out of 16 from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which did not put out an early in the Dolphins home game against the Cleveland Browns because of the uncertain status of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Dolphins are favored in all their home games except for those against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 and the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day in Week 16.

Conversely, the Dolphins are favored in three road games — against the New York Jets in Week 5, the Detroit Lions in Week 8 and the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

THE DOLPHINS 2022 EARLY LINES

The biggest point spread at this stage that both sportsbooks agree upon involves the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 12, with the Dolphins favored by 7.

The Caesars Sportsbook also has the Dolphins favored by 7 in the regular season finale against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, though the DraftKings line at this time is 5.5.

Here's the run of the game-by-game lines:

Week 1, New England at Miami — Dolphins by 3

Week 2, Miami at Baltimore — Ravens by 4 (DK) or 3.5 (CSB)

Week 3, Buffalo at Miami — Bills by 3.5 (DK) or 4 (CSB)

Week 4, Miami at Cincinnati — Bengals by 4

Week 5, Miami at N.Y. Jets — Dolphins by 2.5 (DK) or 3 (CSB)

Week 6, Minnesota at Miami — Dolphins by 3

Week 7, Pittsburgh at Miami — Dolphins by 4.5 (DK) or 4 (CSB)

Week 8, Miami at Detroit — Dolphins by 3 (DK) or 3.5 (CSB)

Week 9, Miami at Chicago — Dolphins by 3

Week 10, Cleveland at Miami — Dolphins by 4 (CSB), no line from DK

Week 12, Houston at Miami — Dolphins by 7

Week 13, Miami at San Francisco — 49ers by 3.5 (DK) or 4 (CSB)

Week 14, Miami at L.A. Chargers — Chargers by 5.5 (DK) or 5 (CSB)

Week 15, Miami at Buffalo — Bills by 6 (DK) or 7 (CSB)

Week 16, Green Bay at Miami — Packers by 1

Week 17, Miami at New England — Patriots by 1.5

Week 18, N.Y. Jets at Miami — Dolphins by 5.5 (DK) or 7 (CSB)

THE DOLPHINS LINES OF RECENT SEASONS

The Dolphins ended up as favorites in seven of their 17 games last season and were 5-2 in those games. The only losses in those games came against Indianapolis and Jacksonville.

The Dolphins were 4-6 as underdogs, with the two victories against the Patriots and against the Ravens and Carolina Panthers.

There also were seven games in 2020 where the Dolphins were favored and they went 5-2 in those games as well.

The Dolphins did better as underdogs that season, going 5-4.

The last time the Dolphins made the playoffs was the 2016 season, and that year they were favored in only five of their 16 games. The Dolphins ended up going 6-5 as underdogs that season, along with 4-1 as favorites.