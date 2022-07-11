Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins will face the Bills at home in Week 3 (Sept. 25), and travel to Highmark Stadium for their Week 15 matchup (Dec. 17 or Dec. 18).

BUFFALO BILLS

2021 Record: 11-6, first in AFC East (lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-36 in overtime in divisional playoffs)

Dolphins-Bills 2021 Meetings: Week 2 at Miami - Bills 35, Dolphins 0; Week 8 at Buffalo - Bills 26, Dolphins 11

The first of their two matchups got off to a disastrous start for the Dolphins. Two of the first three plays of the game resulted in QB Tua Tagovailoa being sacked for a total loss of 13 yards. That forced a punt that Isaiah McKenzie returned 20 yards, into Miami territory, giving Buffalo excellent field position. Two plays later Bills running back Devin Singletary ran the ball 46 yards for a touchdown. Five plays in to the next drive, a hit by an unblocked A.J. Epenesa took Tua out of the game (broken ribs) on a failed fourth-and-2 play. Buffalo again would capitalize on a short field, going up 14-0 on 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefan Diggs. Things wouldn’t get easier for backup Jacoby Brissett, or the Dolphins offense. The team would commit three turnovers, as well as two drives that ended with unsuccessful fourth-down attempts. Miami’s defense did limit Buffalo QB Josh Allen to 179 yards on only a 51 completion percentage and an interception, but allowed two touchdown passes. They also yielded three total scores on the ground to Zack Moss (2) and Devin Singletary (1).

Miami’s Halloween day game at Orchard Park wasn’t any less scary. The defense played tough, limiting Buffalo to only three first-half points, but again the offense would be the team’s undoing. On multiple plays, the Dolphins looked to be confused, as players struggled to line up correctly or know their individual assignments. They were called for an illegal shift late in the first half. Late in the second quarter, center Austin Reiter snapped a ball that ricocheted off Mike Gesicki as he was running in motion, resulting in a turnover that kept the score tied 3-3 heading into halftime. Josh Allen finally broke through the Dolphins defense in the second half, throwing two touchdown passes and taking another one in on the ground.

BILLS’ 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

The Bills dominated the AFC East, dropping only one game against the Patriots. Of Buffalo’s six losses, five were decided by seven points or less, and only one came against a team with a losing record (JAX).

Josh Allen delivered another dominant season, throwing for 4,407 yards 36 touchdowns. He also contributed 763 rushing yards and another six touchdowns. Allen also had an impressive individual playoff run, throwing for 637 yards and nine touchdowns, while completing 77 percent of his passes over two games.

The Bills defense finished the season ranked first overall in points (17.0) and yards (272.8) allowed per game.

For the second straight year, the Bills playoff run ended in Kansas City. Buffalo seemingly had the game in hand after taking a three-point lead with 13 seconds left, but the defense allowed completions of 19 and 25 yards that enabled the Chiefs to kick the tying field goal as time expired. The Bills lost the overtime coin toss, and never got an opportunity as Patrick Mahomes led a touchdown drive on the first series to end the game.

KEY BILLS VETERAN ADDITIONS

Edge Von Miller, DT DaQuan Jones, DT Tim Settle, G Rodger Saffold, DE Shaq Lawson, DT Jordan Phillips, TE O.J. Howard, WR Jamison Crowder, RB Duke Johnson

The Bills stole headlines by landing Von Miller (six years, $120 million), fresh off his Super Bowl championship with the Rams. Miller should help bolster a pass rush unit that already had the 11th-most sacks (42) last season. The additions of Jones, Settle, Lawson and Phillips should solidify a Bills run defense that struggled at times during the year. Rodger Saffold brings a major veteran presence on the offensive line after a Pro Bowl season in Tennessee. Jamison Crowder will look to fill the void left by the departure of Cole Beasley. After struggling to reach his potential in Tampa Bay, former first-round pick O.J. Howard may benefit from a change of scenery.

KEY BILLS DEPARTURES

DE Mario Addison, DE Jerry Hughes, WR Cole Beasley, DT Harrison Phillips, QB Mitchell Trubisky, CB Levi Wallace, G Jon Feliciano, DT Star Lotulelei, LB A.J. Klein, WR Emmanuel Sanders, DT Justin Zimmer

After a heralded career in Buffalo, Jerry Hughes (53 sacks with BUF) will wear a new uniform (HOU) for the first time in nine years. So will fan favorite Harrison Phillips, who was a key member of their defensive front over his first four NFL seasons. Cole Beasley (33) had a quieter season in 2021 (693 yards, 1 TD) than the year prior (967 yards, 4 TDs), but won't be an easy player to replace. Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and newcomer Jamison Crowder will look to fill the void left by Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders.

NOTABLE BILLS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook, LB Terrel Bernard, WR Khalil Shakir, P Matt Araiza

Losing Tre’Davious White (ACL) for the final stretch of the season exposed the Bills' depth at cornerback, and their longtime need for an opposite starter. They’ll hope that Kaiir Elam, a physical 6-2 corner who excels in press coverage can quickly develop into that role. James Cook has the potential to be a wild card in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s offense. Cook, the younger brother of Vikings star Dalvin, is a shifty runner with the ability to play outside and run a variety of routes. NFL fans fell in love with the booming leg of Matt Araiza, nicknamed “Punt God,” who set an FBS record with a 51.19-yard average. Araiza also has the unique ability to fill in as a field goal kicker.

EARLY BILLS PROGNOSIS

The Bills yet again will enter the 2022 season as the favorites in the AFC East. While the Dolphins may appear to be closing in, they’ve lost nine of their last 10 games against Buffalo and must prove they can overcome that hurdle. The Patriots split with the Bills last year before getting blown out in their wild-card playoff game in Buffalo. While the Jets may improve, they’re coming off of a fourth-place division finish.

After two years of falling short in the postseason, the pressure is on Buffalo to get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.