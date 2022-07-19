Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Detroit Lions

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Detroit Lions.

The Dolphins will visit the Lions in a Week 8 (Oct. 30) matchup at Ford Field.

DETROIT LIONS

2021 Record: 3-13-1, fourth in the NFC North.

Last Dolphins-Lions Meeting: 2018 Week 8 at Miami - Lions 32, Dolphins 21

This was an ugly game for the Dolphins. A leaky defense gave up 457 total yards, including 248 on the ground. That was the most rushing yards in a game for the Lions in 21 years. Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson had 158 yards on the ground, with LeGarrette Blount adding another 50. It wasn’t just the run either. Lions quarterback Matthew Stanford completed 18 of his 22 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Miami forced only one punt on the day, with no turnovers. Brock Osweiler, who started in place of injured Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), managed 239 passing-yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

LIONS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

The 2021 season marked a new era in Detroit. After 12 seasons, the Lions traded their all-time leading passer, Matthew Stafford, to the Rams in package that included quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and one third-round pick. It would also be the inaugural season under the leadership of first-timers Brad Holmes (general manager) and Dan Campbell (head coach). The Lions, in obvious rebuilding mode, didn’t record their first win until Week 13, a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. They did manage a tie three weeks earlier against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Despite managing only three wins, Goff had a respectable season, throwing for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and only eight interceptions in 14 starts. Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s performance (90 receptions for 912 yards and six touchdowns, including one rushing touchdown) was a bright spot among the Lions’ skill position players. Former Dolphins’first-round pick Charles Harris had a breakout season, recording 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

KEY LIONS VETERAN ADDITIONS

WR D...J Chark, CB Mike Hughes, LB Chris Board, S DeShon Elliott

D.J. Chark was the Lions’ lone splash move during a quiet free agent period. Chark spent most of the 2021 season on injured reserve with Jacksonville after suffering a fractured ankle in Week 4. The fifth-year veteran has yet to play a full season, but managed 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 games in 2019. Chris Board and DeShon Elliott arrive from Baltimore looking to compete for starting jobs on the Lions’ defense, while Mike Hughes joins the cornerback unit after spending last year with the Chiefs.

KEY LIONS DEPARTURES

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, S Dean Marlowe

Reeves-Maybin spent his first five years in Detroit, but only started 14 out of the 70 games he played. Dean Marlowe was also a spot starter in his one season with the Lions, recording 67 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

NOTABLE LIONS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams, DL Josh Paschal, S Kirby Joseph

Detroit was able to keep University of Michigan product Aidan Hutchinson in his home state after selecting his with the second overall pick. The All-American’s 14 sacks in 2021 set a new single-season record for Michigan. The Lions also traded up from the 32nd pick to select Jameson Williams 12h overall after a breakout season at the University of Alabama. He recorded 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, helping the Crimson Tide reach the College Football National Championship. Williams suffered a torn ACL in their championship loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.

EARLY LIONS PROGNOSIS

Despite a quiet free agency period, the Lions added an exciting rookie class and return much of their young team. The offense shows promise, led by the veteran Goff and fourth year tight-end T.J. Hockenson. Jameson WIlliams' timetable is uncertain, but he should be available to join Detroit’s rebuilt receiver room at some point this season. Third-year running back D’Andre Swift must stay healthy — he missed a combined seven games in his first two years in Detroit. The Lions’ offensive line was solid in 2021 and could take another step forward with the growth of second-year standout Penei Sewell. Dan Campbell, who served as Dolphins interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2015 season, had his team playing tough football in 2021 and his defense should improve as well, but expectations should be tampered as this young team looks to continue to develop in Year Two.