Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the New York Jets.

The Dolphins will face the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 5 (Oct. 9), and Week 18 in Miami (Jan. 7 or Jan. 8).

NEW YORK JETS

2021 Record: 4-13, fourth in AFC East (no playoffs)

Dolphins-Jets 2021 Meetings:Week 11 at New York - Dolphins 24, Jets 17; Week 15 at Miami - Dolphins 31, Jets 24

The Dolphins’ first meting against the Jets, presented an old-but-familiar face in quarterback Joe Flacco, who was starting in place of 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson (knee). Flacco came into the game owning a 6-1 record against the Miami Dolphins. Even at 36 years-old, the Baltimore Ravens’ all-time passing leader (38,245 yards), found ways to put up numbers against the visiting Dolphins. Flacco threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard strike to Elijah Moore in the third quarter that tied the game 14-14. The Dolphins answered with a 75-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Myles Gaskin. Tagovailoa also had a career-long 65-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins, early in the third quarter.

The Dolphins got their first look at Wilson when the teams met for round two in Miami. Wilson (13/23, 170 yards) and the Jets started the game quickly, building a 10-0 first-quarter lead. The Dolphins were able to cut that lead to three on the first of two Duke Johnson touchdowns. Johnson, a local product playing his first NFL home game at Hard Rock Stadium, tied the score 17-17 with his second touchdown early in the third quarter. The winning touchdown came on an 11-yard pass from Tagovailoa to DeVante Parker with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter.

JETS’ 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

It was the Jets’ first season under head coach Robert Saleh. They also took BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft to begin a new era in New York. It wasn’t a great season for the rebuilding Jets, as Wilson missed four games and struggled in his first year. He threw for 2,334 yards, along with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but managed to end the final five games of the season without throwing a pick. The Jets finished 0-6 against divisional opponents for the second consecutive year.

KEY JETS VETERAN ADDITIONS

G Laken Tomlinson, CB D.J. Reed, TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, S Jordan Whitehead, K Greg Zuerlein

Laken Tomlinson joins the Jets after his first career Pro Bowl season in San Francisco. CB DJ Reed and S Jordan Whitehead will provide veteran experience to a talented, but young Jets secondary. The Jets will look to tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin to give Zach Wilson more options as he looks to develop in his second season. Greg Zuerlein, who converted 89 percent of his field goals last season in Dallas, replaces Matt Ammendola (68 percent) after one season in New York.

KEY JETS DEPARTURES

S Marcus Maye, DT Foley Fatukasi, WR Jamison Crowder, RT Morgan Moses

The return of Lemarcus Joyner, who missed all but one game in 2021 (elbow), and development of Ashtyn Davis should help fill the void left by Marcus Maye. DE Carl Lawson also returns after missing all of last season (Achilles) and should be considered an upgrade for a defensive line that saw Foley Fatukasi depart for Jacksonville. Mekhi Becton and George Fant will try to replace Morgan Moses, who had a very nice year at right tackle for the Jets.

NOTABLE JETS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, EDGE Jermaine Johnson, RB Breece Hall, TE Jeremy Ruckert, T Max Mitchell, DE Michael Clemons

The Jets managed to add a lot of top-end talent to their young roster. Gardner, selected fourth overall, brings high upside to the Jets’ secondary. Garrett Wilson joins Elijah Moore to give Zach Wilson a dynamic pair of young receivers. Breece Hall and second-year running back Michael Carter should make for a imposing threat out of the backfield. A huge Senior Bowl showing catapulted Jermaine Johnson’s stock. He brings freakish athletic ability and a high motor to the Jets pass rush.

EARLY JETS PROGNOSIS

While the Jets appear headed in a promising direction, they still field a young roster that needs to continue to develop. Their success will hinge primarily on the growth of Zach Wilson, who now has talented running backs and receivers to help take the pressure off him in his sophomore season. It’s important for New York to find a way to start winning divisional games, as the Bills and Patriots are coming off playoff seasons and the Dolphins appear ready to make that leap themselves.