Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on the right track when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in their first Sunday night appearance since 2017.

The Dolphins will face an AFC North opponent for the third time this season after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and losing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The game will mark the return to the lineup of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as a return to Miami for former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers will go into the game with a 2-4 record following their 20-18 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Steelers, we turned to Publisher Noah Strackbein of SI Fan Nation sister site All Steelers.

1. Let's start with a big-picture question: Was the victory against Tampa Bay last Sunday a sign that the Steelers turned a corner or does it still look as though it's going to be an unusually bad year?

NS: I would say it's a sign of some sort of light, but nothing definitive yet. This team is getting over a number of injuries and is still adjusting to the changes at quarterback. What they showed against the Buccaneers was a sign that something can click, but it's too early to say whether or not that'll carry into more games — especially against good teams.

2. What kind of impact, if any, have you seen from former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores?

NS: Flores's impact is hard to grade because the Steelers defense has been so beaten up. I will say that Robert Spillane has taken on a number of different roles when it comes to coverage, playing some at nickel and a little safety last week. That wasn't part of the plan last season. Devin Bush has also taken a step forward from his downfall in 2021 and you have to believe Flores has some impact on that. Tomlin summed up Flores's impact this week as "a useful resource. But in the coaching profession, we all feel it’s overblown, to be quite honest with you. It’s not about what coaches know. It’s about what coaches can convey to players and it’s about what players can recall in an instant in the moment before a ball snaps."

3. Also have to ask about former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ... how was he playing this season before he had to miss that Tampa Bay game with a knee injury?

NS: There was a point during the first three games of the season where Minkah Fitzpatrick could have been in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. He looked meaner and more explosive than he has since arriving in Pittsburgh. But like the rest of the team, overplaying caught up to him and he's now dealing with an injury. Still, even playing against the Bills injured and then missing the Tampa Bay game, he has three interceptions, four pass deflections and a touchdown this season.



4. How effective has the Steelers pass rush been without T.J. Watt, and is there anybody with whom the Dolphins should be concerned?

NS: The Steelers pass rush without T.J. Watt has been pretty much gone. The only bright spot is Alex Highsmith, who currently leads the NFL in sacks. But when he's not getting to the quarterback, no one is — and it's been an issue for the Steelers. Last week, the defensive front looked stronger than it has since Week 1 but it's only a one-game sample size. Right now, the group is less than impressive without Watt.



5. On the other side, what has happened for Najee Harris' effectiveness to diminish so much in his second year? Is it strictly on the offensive line?

NS: The problem with Najee Harris this season has been injuries. He started the year dealing with a lisfranc sprain in one foot and then injured the other in Week 1. He hasn't sat out or missed practice time, and until last week was playing with a steel plate in his cleat. It's still concerning that he hasn't gotten rolling, and until he shows he can be explosive again, you have to doubt his productivity this season. Especially since the offensive line has looked good.

