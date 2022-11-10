Dolphins Second-Half Outlook

A week after saying his Miami Dolphins weren't afraid to talk about the Super Bowl, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doubled down Wednesday with this: "Why shy away from that? We’re not afraid to talk about that here.”

With the Dolphins at 6-3 at the halfway mark of the 2022 season — it's a little past halfway with the 17-game schedule but also through nine weeks of an 18-week season — Tagovailoa is absolutely right.

Why shouldn't the Dolphins have big aspirations for the second half of the 2022 season after posting only their third winning record at the halfway mark in 18 years.

That 6-3 record puts the Dolphins a mere half-game behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs (both 6-2) for the best record in the AFC.

The Dolphins already have defeated the aforementioned Bills, along with the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens (on the road) and the 5-4 New England Patriots, so their record does include quality wins.

ODDS AND FORECASTS FOR DOLPHINS PLAYOFF CHANCES

The Dolphins haven't made the playoffs since the 2016 season, and at this point it would be awfully disappointing if they came up short.

Predictive website fivethirtyeight.com puts the Dolphins' current playoff chances at 75 percent, going up to 84 percent with a victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, a game they are favored to win.

Looking beyond that, BetOnline.org's odds have the Dolphins as the fourth-favorite team to win the AFC title (and go to the Super Bowl) at 11/1, trailing only Buffalo (33/20), Kansas City (11/4) and Baltimore (13/2). Given that the Dolphins already have defeated the Bills and Ravens, yes, there is reason for major optimism in South Florida.

What ultimately should provide a clearer picture of how far the Dolphins could get in the playoffs will come with a brutal three-game road trip in December — at San Francisco, at L.A. Chargers and at Buffalo.

Based on their favored status against both Cleveland and Houston in Week 12, there is a distinct possibility — if not a likelihood — the Dolphins will be 8-3 when they begin that stretch.

The schedule doesn't get that much easier following the three-game road trip, particularly if Aaron Rodgers can find some answers for what is ailing the Green Bay Packers offense, with a closing stretch of Green Bay at home, at New England and at home to finish against the surprising New York Jets.

But in this crazy 2022 season where dominant teams are few and far between, several teams around the league can ask, "Why not us?" And the Dolphins definitely are among those.

THE EARLY OUTLOOK FOR THE REMAINING DOLPHINS GAMES

Week 10 vs. Cleveland — The Dolphins face their former backup QB Jacoby Brissett, but also have to deal with a potent running game.

Week 12 vs. Houston — Tackle Laremy Tunsil faces his former team for the first time (he missed the game last year with an injury.

Week 13 at San Francisco — Head coach Mike McDaniel returns to Levi's Stadium to face his old team.

Week 14 at L.A. Chargers — QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert face off the second time (Tua and the Dolphins defeated Herbert and the Chargers in Miami in 2020.

Week 15 at Buffalo — The Dolphins go for a season sweep of Josh Allen and the Bills.

Week 16 vs. Green Bay — Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have righted the ship before they come to Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day?

Week 17 at New England — The Dolphins look to make it five in a row against Bill Belichick's Patriots.

Week 18 vs. N.Y. Jets — What will be at stake for the season finale at Hard Rock Stadium?

