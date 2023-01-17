Dolphins 2022 Top 10 Offensive Plays

Breaking down and ranking the top 10 Miami Dolphins offensive plays of the 2022 season, featuring Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and more

With the 2022 season now behind us, we'll take a regular look back at what the Miami Dolphins accomplished through a series of top 10 lists.

In this installment, we'll rank our top 10 offensive plays..

1. Tyreek Hill's fumble return at L.A. Chargers (Week 14)

This one checks the boxes for uniqueness while showing off Hill's ridiculous speed. It really was something to watch Hill pick up a loose ball on the ground after a Jeff Wilson Jr. fumble and then run around and past a group of Chargers defenders.

2. Tua Tagovailoa's touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki at Baltimore (Week 2)

There were several great plays in that remarkable comeback victory against the Ravens, but it's tough to top this touchdown pass to the back of the end zone where only Gesicki could catch it, which he did with a great leaping effort.

3. Tua Tagovailoa's TD pass to Jaylen Waddle vs. New England (Week 1)

The two things that make this play stand out are the fact it was the first example of the season of the kinds of big plays the Dolphins were going to produce. And then it also happened on fourth down when Miami gambled late in the first half.

4. Tua Tagovailoa's TD pass to Trent Sherfield at San Francisco (Week 13)

This one ranks high because of how stunning it was to watch the Dolphins take a 7-0 lead on the very first snap at Levi's Stadium after Tua connected with Sherfield on a seemingly routing quick throw over the middle.

5. Tua's long completion to Jaylen Waddle vs. Buffalo (Week 3)

The Dolphins didn't do very much offensively against the Bills in the game at Hard Rock Stadium, but they got the one big play they needed to take the lead in the second half. The 42-yard completion was even more impressive that it came on a third-and-22.

6. Raheem Mostert's 67-yard run at Buffalo (Week 15)

The Dolphins almost won at Buffalo in the regular season thanks in large part to a great performance by the running game, and there was nothing greater than Mostert getting to the outside and breaking tackles on his way down the field.

7. Tua's 48-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill at Baltimore (Week 3)

Here's a second one from that crazy comeback at Baltimore, and we keep going back and forth between the two long Hill touchdowns. We're going with the first of his touchdowns at this time because it came on a third-and-10 when the Dolphins were trailing 35-21 early in the fourth quarter.

8. Jaylen Waddle's TD against Green Bay (Week 16)

This was another seemingly routing short completion by Tua on a crosser to Waddle, until Waddle shifted into high gear and outraced Green Bay defenders to the end zone. It actually was funny to see the only player on the field who could keep up with Waddle down the field was Tyreek Hill.

9. Tua's TD pass to Waddle at Buffalo (Week 15)

Yet another example of Waddle's speed as he ran across the middle of the field in the deep middle and easily took a Tua pass for a 67-yard touchdown.

10. Tua's TD pass to Trent Sherfield vs. Cleveland (Week 10)

Tua has a couple of really pretty throws in this game, none prettier than the 14-yard touchdown pass to Sherfield that he threw before his receiver cleared the defensive back around the goal line. That was finesse at its finest.

